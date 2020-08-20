Asian Flavors Are Seeping Into the Seltzer World

Seltzer is a bloated market. La Croix came crashing through the doors, followed by the likes of Bubly and Waterloo. The old heads, Perrier, San Pellegrino, and Polar, maintain their classic vibes but have pivoted with flavors and cans, too, in an attempt to keep up with the saturated field. Then there’s the influx of hard seltzer, where the options seem limitless but not entirely compelling.

It’s hard to parse out which seltzers are worth trying, especially when the flavors begin to get repetitive: lime, black cherry, and grapefruit feel like unexciting and inescapable constants. Thankfully, a wave of new seltzers have arrived and they’re bringing bright, Asian flavors with them.

“I had the original idea in mid-2018. At the time, Crazy Rich Asians was the number one film at the box office, Korean pop was hitting a fever pitch, and the influence of Asian food and culture was really starting to make its mark on American culture,” Sandro Rocco, the creator and founder of emerging sparkling water brand, Sanzo, relayed. “But when I walked the beverage aisles at both markets like Whole Foods and H-Mart, I didn’t feel there was anything properly capturing this shift in culture.”

So Rocco decided to make his own seltzer. Rocco, who is a Queens-born Filipino-American, settled on three flavors for his initial launch: lychee, mango, and calamansi. “What ultimately inspired me to pursue Sanzo is that I felt the brand, through an accessible medium like sparkling water, could serve as a bridge among cultures,” he shared. “Just maybe, seeing our beverage on the main shelves of major grocery retailers -- not just the ethnic aisle -- can help push the conversation around food, drink and culture just a smidge forward.”

The flavors are a revelation; comforting to those of us familiar with them, and enticing for seltzer fans ready to try something new. Thankfully, Rocco isn’t the only person capitalizing on the flare of Asian flavors. There’s adaptogen-infused seltzers streaked with the zip of yuzu, hard seltzers that capture the subtlety of dragonfruit, and sparkling waters infused with sweet-and-salty ume.

“Our flavors are built around the purpose of a single adaptogen, with a little bit of herbal medicine in the mix. We're both Filipino-American, and herbal medicine is just part of our daily lives,” Celeste Perez, CEO and co-founder of Droplet, told me. Currently, Droplet has a white peach lemon verbena flavor, a yuzu and ginger flavor, and a creamy passionfruit and cacao flavor, all of which contain adaptogens intended to either calm or invigorate, depending on which can you’re reaching for. The name Droplet is in reference to morning dewdrops which, according to Perez, in Filipino folklore were believed to be the tears of the goddess of health that upon drinking would grant healing powers.

“When we were developing Droplet's flavors, we started with what combos tasted really good, and then pleasantly surprised to find that every ingredient we used had meaning and well studied benefits. We learned from Ayurveda, traditional Chinese medicine, and researched herbal remedies from all over, including Japan, South America, and the Philippines. Adaptogens were the magic of ancient herbalists, and now we know why they worked, even way back when.”

Sure, adaptogen-infused drinks have existed prior to Droplet’s launch and the trend continues to grow, but that doesn’t mean the beverages have always felt particularly appealing. “We're at the beginning of the adaptogen trend right now and we could see that they've really only been used two ways: for mens' high performance or for the New Age woman, who presumably already knew about alternative therapies,” said Perez. “There are millions of us who don't identify with either of these categories -- some of us just want a little bit of a health boost without too much granola.”

Both Rocco and Perez, among other brands, are leading the charge on a new wave of Asian flavor-inspired seltzers. Whether you’re looking for a bubbly afternoon pick-me-up, a weekend dose of hard seltzer, or something a bit more healing, there are finally alternatives to the usual candy-like flavors of cherry and apple.