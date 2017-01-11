16 Bottles of Sparkling Water, Ranked

I'm fairly certain sparkling water is the only reason I'm alive today. Seltzer, club soda, soda water -- this is my lifeblood, my primary source of liquid sustenance, my best friend from dawn to dusk and all the tequila-scented, dry-mouthed, night stand-groping moments in between. In my heart, sparkling water comes second only to beer, a beverage upon which I've built my entire career. Real talk.

When our passionate love affair began nearly 10 years ago, the world's most perfect beverage was actually quite hard to come by outside of New York City (aka the country's unofficial soda water capital). I'm thrilled to report, however, that the seltzer revolution has finally arrived on American shores, thanks largely to LaCroix's growing cult status among thirsty devotees. And with new brands hitting the shelves every day, it's high time someone as informed, experienced, and trustworthy as me ranked all these bubbly babies. Here they are, from worst to best.