The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

Vintage

Pros: It's an OG.

Cons: It's an OG… so there's a good chance you've tried it and still like LaCroix better.

While not the oldest sparkling water on this list, Vintage is -- aptly -- the most dated. It looks straight out of your Great Aunt Martha's garage fridge. But if LaCroix can break out of the aisles of suburban supermarkets and into the arms of hipsters after decades of stagnancy, there's no reason Vintage can't follow suit. Vintage has all the basic flavors -- lime, wild cherry, coconut -- and it's a model of consistency for sparkling waters. It's more bubbly than LaCroix… and most flavors come off a little sharper and more tart. Vintage was introduced in the '80s as "the original New York seltzer" and it carries clout among sparkling water fans as a cheap, legit alternative to any trendtastic beverage that might run the market. It's certainly not flashy, though, which is exactly the kind of no-bullshit crap hipsters love to latch onto and cover with bullshit. So this one could go either way. Fans of Vintage, you might want to keep all this on the DL, lest you live to see your unpretentious beverage of choice paired with man buns and cable-knits for the next half-decade.