Spicy Beers That Are Worth the Burn

Twisted Pine Brewing Co. Ghost Face Killah

Chili beer, 5.2%

Boulder, Colorado

It might be light on alcohol, but this hip-hop-inspired daredevil is anything but restrained when it comes to hot, hot heat. The almighty ghost pepper heads up a fiery fleet of six different peppers -- jalapeño, serrano, Anahaim, Fresno, and the ever-dangerous habanero -- infusing the unfiltered, light-bodied golden ale with an slow-burning, smoky, spicy kick that just won't quit. It's by no means an everyday beer, but when you want something to numb the mind, (not to mention the tongue, lips, and esophagus), this will definitely do the trick.

Ballast Point Habanero Sculpin

IPA, 7%

San Diego, California

Ballast Point is something of an innovator when it comes to chili beers, having released its first round of peppery Habanero Sculpin back in 2011 when the rest of us were still super-jazzed about pumpkin spice. The OG Sculpin is a medium-bodied IPA loaded with a complex mix of inescapable, brightly floral heat and a fruity, West Coast-style bitterness. And the latest iteration of this spice bomb is 1,000 times more refreshing and drinkable than you could ever imagine a beer chock-full of peppers to be. We recommend grabbing a few as soon as you spot 'em.