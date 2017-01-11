The Best Beers to Drink This Spring

Even if this wasn’t one of the worst winters on the books, it’s always a reason to celebrate when the last few cold days sputter out and give way to glorious spring weather. That's right: the time for 4:30pm sunsets has passed, sweatshirts are replacing winter jackets, and you're a week or so away from forgetting all about the gym membership you signed up for in January. But one important question remains: what the hell beers are you going to drink? These are our picks for the best beers of spring.

Author's Note: We know that spring can mean very different things across the country, so we went beyond what is just available seasonally and picked beers that just make sense to drink in a time of unpredictable weather. On the same note, we went for beers that are more widely available to make sure it wasn’t flat-out impossible to find these. If there's something local you think we should know about, spread the word in the comments.