Starbucks Baristas Name Their Favorite Drinks

People are creatures of habit, and that's no more evident than when you go into Starbucks and get the same half-caf, three-pump hazelnut chai latte every single time. We get it: That's what you like. But the people who work at Starbucks have made everything on the menu and other custom drinks probably a billion times over -- so why not turn to them for your new favorite drink?

That's why we asked coffee obsessive Melody Overton, who runs a Starbucks blog you should read, to survey her pals who work at the coffee giant to find out what they're sipping on. Turns out that none of the baristas are downing Frappuccinos, Starbucks' famed milkshake masquerading as a coffee drink. Instead, they turn to the chain's vast flavored syrup collection to whip up some pretty killer flavor combinations.