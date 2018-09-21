The 33 Best Stouts Right Now

IPAs tend to hog a lot of the beer-loving spotlight, but for true believers, the holiest of grails are those containing stouts. There’s a reason beer nerds gather in dank cellars to swap precious, limited-edition, coal-black stouts, and why for some, Dark Lord Day brings more joy than Christmas morning: Whether they’re flagship offerings from great breweries or one-off, barrel-aged masterpieces that change in flavor profile every day, stouts are among the most beloved, complex, and sought-after beers on the planet.
Which is to say, choosing the best stouts of the moment is probably a fool’s errand. Luckily, we’ve (mostly) forgone consulting fools, instead opting to enlist a panel of beer experts to name the stouts you should be seeking out right now. While some of the stouts on this list are widely available, many require a pilgrimage to a brewery. Others demand that you buy a ticket to a launch event. And some require you to take to the dark (beer) web in order to find people willing to sell or trade their precious bottles after they’ve disappeared from shelves. But we’re confident you’ll be able to seek out even the whitest of whales on this list. And when you do… wanna trade?
About that panel: We’ve divided the country into four sections. In the Northeast, we have longtime Thrillist writer and owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. Zach Mack. Taking reins in the South is legendary beer scribe and journalist Ale Sharpton. Bringing up the West is Ezra Johnson-Greenough, founder of Portland Beer Week and The New School beer blog. And representing the Midwest (and putting the “fools” in “fool’s errand”), we have Thrillist editors Matt Lynch and Andy Kryza.
Wine Workouts Are Just What We Need in our Fitness Routines
Crux Fermentation Project Tough Love
Imperial Stout, 11.5%
Bend, Oregon
Distribution: California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington
Crux founder Larry Sidor is famous for, among other things, being Deschutes Brewery’s brewmaster for eight years, during which time he created the now infamous The Abyss imperial stout. While The Abyss isn’t as in demand as it used to be, Sidor’s new bourbon barrel-aged “Tough Love” is a new Oregon favorite. Whereas Abyss was more charred oak and licorice, Tough Love is more chocolate-covered cherries, dark fruit, bittersweet and milk chocolate with bourbon spiciness, and just a hint of oak-smoked malts. Released once a year, now in 750-milliliter, wax-dipped bottles, it makes a great dessert beer, sipper, or addition to the cellar for years to come. -- EJG
Henniker Brewing Co. King Misanthrope
Russian Imperial Stout, 10%
Henniker, New Hampshire
Distribution: New Hampshire
October in New Hampshire means the end of Peeper season, the beginning of hockey season, and the release of one of the state’s most coveted beers. Henniker Brewing Co.’s yearly drop of King Misanthrope, their “Russian Imperial Stout aged on house-toasted maple wood cured with American whiskey from Flag Hill Distillery,” has started to grab attention beyond the Granite State. Well-balanced flavors of black licorice and maple, a warming hint of whiskey, a full-bodied mouthfeel, and a long, lingering finish make it easy to see what all the fuss has been about. -- ZM
Hi-Wire 10W-40
Imperial Stout, 8%
Asheville, North Carolina
Distribution: Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee
Asheville hosts one of the best craft beer scenes in America with its astounding amount of breweries per capita, which means anything hitting the market better have its big boy pants on to stand out from the rest; Hi-Wire’s 10W-40 imperial stout successfully manages the feat. Showing love to its surrounding local purveyors, this mouth pleaser features coffee from Dynamite Roasting Co., French Broad Chocolates, and some vanilla to keep it real in the ‘Ville. And the name makes sense; its viscosity will have brew heads fiendin’ for this oil more than the Tin Man. -- AS
Epic Brewing Big Bad Baptist
Imperial Stout, 11.8%
Denver, Colorado
Distribution: Available nationwide in select markets -- use their beer locator tool here
Big Bad Baptist is Epic's annual imperial stout brewed with cocoa nibs and coffee beans from a different roaster chosen each year. Many look forward to its annual release, which now includes some even more sought-after special editions. In 2006 Epic added Double Barrel Big Bad Baptist, a beer that uses coffee that was aged in whiskey barrels by Hotbox Roasters, who took green beans and let them soak up the oak and whiskey before roasting. Add to that organic, single-origin cocoa nibs from an SLC chocolatier and you have an even more special release. Not content to leave it at that, Big Bad Baptista is another version inspired by traditional Mexican coffee drink café de olla. This version has vanilla, cinnamon, Solstice chocolate cacao nibs, and Mexican coffee from Blue Copper. -- EJG
Burnt Hickory Big Shanty Graham Cracker Stout
Imperial Stout, 9%
Kennesaw, Georgia
Distribution: Georgia
While many breweries follow the ideology that an imperial stout should only be available during the cold months, Kennesaw's Burnt Hickory graciously makes sure advocates of the style are taken care of throughout the year. The Big Shanty Graham Cracker Stout’s name already makes the mouth water, but mention its inclusion of honey, cinnamon, and, yes, real graham crackers and your pie hole becomes flooded. Even better, it doesn’t disappoint once consumed. And for the win, you can score this robust sweet milk stout in six-packs for retail throughout the state, so you don’t have to play Captain Ahab to find this one. -- AS
Voodoo Brewery Big Black Voodoo Daddy
Russian Imperial Stout, 12%
Erie, Pennsylvania
Distribution: Pennsylvania
It could be argued that one measure of a beer’s influence is the popularity of its longevity. So it’s worth noting that for more than a decade, Voodoo Brewery’s perennial imperial stout is still a largely sought-after bottle when it’s dropped. Conditioned on oak with nothing but chocolate and roasted malts, this beer’s balanced boldness is carried on flavors of black licorice, vanilla bean, and nutmeg over a velvety texture. The barrel-aged and coffee variants of this base beer are a nice pickup as well (if you can find them), but rest assured that the original is every bit enjoyable in its own right. -- ZM
Lift Bridge Silhouette
Imperial Stout, 11.2%
Stillwater, Minnesota
Distribution: Brewery only
This aptly named stout from a small town on the outskirts of the Twin Cities pours blacker than a black cat's shadow at midnight, with an aroma that belies its lengthy stay in bourbon barrels before its release -- but the boozier notes in this beer remain in balance well enough that it's managed to attract quite a bit of attention despite sharing a general geographic area with another stellar stout whose name recalls the night (that'd be Surly Darkness for those of you who are way behind on your Twin Cities imbibing). Pour yourself a glass, and if you see your shadow, just keep drinking. -- ML
Big Sky Ivan the Terrible
Imperial Stout, 9.5%
Missoula, Montana
Distribution: Limited distribution nationwide -- -- use their beer locator tool here
Ivan the Terrible did some good things between spats of terribleness. Mr. The Terrible was the Grand Prince of Moscow from 1533 to 1547. He united multiple continents and ethnicities into a modern empire that brought Russia out of the medieval times and into an autocratic bureaucracy. In other words he evolved over time like a fine wine... or a really big bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout that unites Montana’s residents into one big beer-loving people. -- EJG
Weathered Souls Cavernous
Imperial Stout, 9.5%
San Antonio, Texas
Distribution: Brewery only
The whole “everything is big in Texas” line gets revitalized every time Weathered Souls sporadically releases a new rendition of their staple Cavernous imperial stout throughout the year. Although the original formula is gangster in its own right, we’ve seen a marshmallow version; a double barrel-aged joint with maple and vanilla; and another with Madagascar vanilla beans and cinnamon bark, to list a few. Almost tortuous to some degree, Souls have their growing legion of followers religiously eyeing their social media alerts for the next release. I’d wrestle a longhorn for a bottle of whatever remix is on deck. -- AS
Svendale Bourbon Barrel Aged Export Stout
Export Stout, 8.2%
Millerton, New York
Distribution: New York
Barrel aging is usually the type of program that most breweries ease into after a few years of honing their operations. That is not so of Svendale Brewing, an almost-year-old operation out of the Hudson Valley that has been churning out everything from remarkable sours to ESBs to clean, crisp lagers since hitting the ground running. To add to that lineup, the decision was recently made to age some of their well-received export stout in whiskey barrels from Hillrock distillery. The immediate results are too good to simply be the result of beginner's luck, with flavors of pecan pie, bourbon, and fresh coffee over a smooth finish. And don’t feel bad if you can’t make your way up to the brewery to grab some: They’ll be opening a tap and tasting room in Brooklyn in just a few short weeks. -- ZM
Bell's Cherry Stout 30 Year Reserve
Imperial Stout, 9%
Comstock, Michigan
Distribution: All Eastern (and some Western!) states -- use their beer locator here
Considering the fact that some breweries on this list probably get excited when one of their employees turns 30, it's no small feat for a craft brewery to be celebrating a 30th birthday for one of its beers, but such is the case with Bell's ode to three decades of its beloved cherry stout. To make sure the beer proved worthy of the occasion they significantly upped they payload of whole Michigan cherries, which, along with oak, give the beer its enduring charm. It's not clear on whether or not they can responsibly pack in any more cherries for the 40th birthday. Perhaps instead they can sell the beer in an impractical sports car that the beer claims totally isn't part of some crisis. -- ML
Prairie Artisan Ales Prairie Bomb!
Imperial Stout, 13%
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Distribution: Multiple states -- see their distribution map here
OK, they’ve got the Sooners, Russell Westbrook, and a 1955 classic movie, but nothing is representing Oklahoma more than the Prairie Bomb! imperial stout straight outta Tulsa. The amalgamation of chocolate, vanilla beans, coffee, and ancho chili peppers warrants a mind-blowing emoji for those demanding multi-dimensional complexity in a glass; the plethora of “100 rankings” from respected beer authorities further legitimizes its acclaim year after year. -- AS
Sunup Brewing White Russian Imperial Coffee Stout
Imperial Coffee Stout, 9.4%
Phoenix, Arizona
Distribution: Arizona
It's a bold move to make a deep, dark imperial stout in the white-hot city of Phoenix, Arizona, which recently set a record of 116 degrees on a Wednesday afternoon. But Sunup did just that, and we abide. Best enjoyed at bowling alleys and nightclubs, this carefree lounge lizard enjoys the huge hit of coffee, bittersweet chocolate and vanilla with the sensation of steamed milk, roasted nuts, and rich, dark dried fruits. Underneath all that you won’t lose sight of the 9.4% alcohol, which really helps relax your rolling arm. -- EJG
Alchemist Beelzebub
Imperial Stout, 8%
Stowe, Vermont
Distribution: Vermont
If beers had feelings, it’s likely that Beelzebub would harbor some resentment issues against its mega-popular, genre-defining sibling, Heady Topper. Luckily, stouts are not sentient (that we know of), which means this beer can rest comfortably out of the limelight as the dark, roasty alternative to its hoppy kin. There are many out there who argue that this is actually the Alchemists best offering, toeing the line between an imperial stout and a black DIPA with a roasty, hoppy profile that’s unlike many others in its category. Just remember if you’re trading to get your hands on a can, dates matter. Get it as fresh as possible, even if it means waiting a bit to find some! -- ZM
Side Project Derivation
Imperial Stout, 15%
St. Louis, Missouri
Distribution: Brewery only
Side Project started out as a way for brewer Cory King to experiment in his off hours as he worked at Perennial Artisan Ales, but little did he know it would explode into a full-time mainstay on the list of America’s favorite craft breweries. It’s a brewery full of surprises: case in point, the Derivation series, an intermittently released series of barrel-aged imperial stouts and blends. Most recently, Side Project dropped Blend #9 in August, which combined rum barrel-aged oatmeal stout, the Massive imperial stout aged in maple bourbon barrels, and an imperial stout spiked with maple syrup and aged in cinnamon whiskey barrels. Any of those individual beers would be whales worth seeking on their own. Together, they’re a holy trinity. Which is to say, check in with Side Project’s social channels often. These are beers worth stalking. -- AK
Good People El Gordo
Russian Imperial Stout, 13.9%
Birmingham, Alabama
Distribution: Brewery only
Birmingham is progressively establishing itself as a must-visit beer city, and Good People certainly played a DiCaprio-level role in that. Inspired by the popular Mexican luchadores, the annual bottle release of their clotheslining El Gordo imperial stout has evolved into a straight up festival when December comes around. Whether it’s a vertical of its series dating back to '14, an Olé Mole version, barrel-aged, or whatever, just know whatever’s offered will be delicioso. The banging label art is a bonus. -- AS
Snake River Zonker Stout
Foreign-style Stout, 6%
Jackson, Wyoming
Distribution: Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New York, and Utah
In these days of big, over-the-top high-alcohol and pastry stouts, there just isn’t much love anymore for the sessionable, quaffable, not-so-strong average stout. Snake River Brewing’s Zonker Stout makes a strong case for spreading that love. This 6% foreign-style stout has developed a strong following in Wyoming thanks to its balanced roasted barley, chocolate, and coffee notes with a little caramel to back it up. It’s smooth and drinkable, not hit-you-over-the-head sweet, heavy, and boozy. It’s also one of the most acclaimed beers from Wyoming with three silver medals and two golds from the Great American Beer Festival, plus three golds from the World Beer Cup. -- EJG
Foothills Sexual Chocolate
Imperial Stout, 9.6%
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Distribution: Brewery only
The Foothills gang out of Winston-Salem knew this cocoa-infused imperial stout was phenomenal, so they had to bless it with one of the dopest packages in the game. From its clever moniker referencing the soul band in Eddie Murphy’s cult classic Coming to America, to the fine sista adorning the label, this bomber flies off the shelf during its late winter limited release. Lucky for us, in late August, the barrel-aged version brewed with coffee roasted under the same roof by Foothills’ new Footnote venture hit shelves. Get you some. -- AS
Tree House Double Shot
American Stout, 7.6%
Charlton, Massachusetts
Distribution: Massachusetts
The natural harmony that exists between stout and coffee is a beautiful one, and even in a crowded category, this offering from Tree House stands out. Flavors of baker's chocolate, a freshly pulled Americano, warm brownies baked with caramel, and a scoop of coffee ice cream are balanced by a subtle, java-based acidity that rounds out the palate. Much like a fresh shot of espresso, time is of the essence: Resist the urge to cellar this (and any other beers made with coffee) and drink it as fresh as possible. -- ZM
Proclamation Black Hexes
Imperial Stout, 9%
Warwick, Rhode Island
Distribution: Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York
Even with the meteoric success they’ve had since opening in 2013 (including an expansion into a much bigger brewery in Warwick), Proclamation is still known best for its complex sours and juicy IPAs. Now that they’ve found a hit with Black Hexes, this reputation may be evolving. This is a dark, brooding, balanced stout that integrates its booziness beautifully and finishes nice and dry. This makes it just as drinkable in warmer weather as it will be in a few short weeks when colder weather comes crashing back into New England. Do yourself a favor and pop one at your next BBQ. -- ZM
Midnight Sun Sloth
Belgian-style Imperial Stout, 10.2%
Anchorage, Alaska
Distribution: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington
Fitting that perhaps the darkest place in America -- famous for snow and the outdoors -- would make great stouts. Anchorage's Midnight Sun is been a long time favorite among beer geeks, and the brewery makes a series of great stouts from Berserker to Moscow. Sloth might be their most interesting and sought after. Sloth is a rare Belgian-style interpretation of an imperial stout. Dark as hell, it's sweetly malty, with vanilla, coconut, and whiskey lingering along with a heaping of alcohol warmth. A rare offering in their Seven Deadly Sins series, Sloth is best poured and imbibed slowly and with contemplation. -- EJG
J Wakefield La Nada AKA The Nothing
Russian Imperial Stout, 13%
Miami, Florida
Distribution: Florida
Simply saying the name “J Wakefield” gives stout heads the shivers due to its steadily immaculate collaborations with some of the best breweries to do it, including Trillium, Other Half, Omnipollo, and Bottle Logic to name a few. At its Miami-based brewery, cop a snifter of their La Nada aka The Nothing Russian Imperial Stout. At 13%, its thick, rich mouthfeel, and steady balancing act of roasted coffee and dark chocolate solidifies no day in the Sunshine State is too hot for its double-digit ABV. Be sure to scout out who J-Dub is collaborating with next and confirm why they have so many brewing accomplices. These cats are no joke especially when it comes to venturing on the dark side. -- AS
Kane Brewing A Night To End All Dawns
Imperial Stout, 12.2%
Ocean Township, New Jersey
Distribution: New Jersey
The thing with imperial stouts that set them apart from most other beer styles is that unlike hop bombs and fruity sours, they’re in no rush to be enjoyed. Such is the case with Kane’s legendary offering in this category, where batches are aged in barrels sourced from a nearby winery for as long as the brewers deem necessary before bottling them and sending them out into the world. Does this make it hard to get your hands on one? Most likely. Does it live up to the hype? Most definitely. Keep a Twitter alert for “ANTEAD” (the beer's cute little nickname), because a lot of these releases just so happen to coincide with fall and early winter (especially if you can pull off the vertical flight). -- ZM
Mast Landing Gunner’s Daughter
Milk Stout, 5.5%
Westbrook, Maine
Distribution: Maine, Massachusetts, New York
It’s amazing the kind of reactions that putting “peanut butter” on a label can elicit: Some are shocked, some horrified, others delighted. Whatever your personal tastes, in the case of this beer it just works so well. This stout isn’t as confectionary as it is complex, with freshly baked chocolate cookies and a freshly opened jar of Skippy on the nose that belies the balanced experience on the palate. If you have to question it, you should probably just try it for yourself to find out. After all, they did just expand distribution to include New York. -- ZM
Toppling Goliath Mornin' Delight
Imperial Stout, 12.8%
Decorah, Iowa
Distribution: Seven Midwestern states, plus Florida and some of New England -- use their beer locator tool here
Toppling Goliath is one of those destination breweries that seemingly sprang up out of nowhere -- aka Iowa -- and immediately caught beer lovers’ attention thanks in large part to the emergence of the beloved Pseudo Sue IPA and its cousins. But the brewery really embraced that “Goliath” part of its moniker thanks to its barrel-aged beasts, including the Assassin series, Kentucky Brunch, and the rich, wondrous Mornin’ Delight. The stout, poured from coveted wax-dipped bottles, takes the notion of sipper up a notch thanks to its powerful espresso notes followed up by a surge of maple syrup that, combined with roasted malt flavor, doesn’t seem too far removed from the breakfast table -- until you stand up and realize, nearly immediately, that drinking 22 ounces of strong imperial stout before work is probably a very bad idea. -- AK
Surly Darkness
Russian Imperial Stout, 12%
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Distribution: Throughout the Midwest -- use their beer locator tool here
Darkness is upon us: On September 28, the beloved Minneapolis brewery is holding its annual release of Darkness, and there's a damn good reason throngs of people line up to get their hands on it, rather than hope and pray it will show up in a bottle shop or swap: It's arguably the brewery's best release. Oh, and the official Darkness Day event is a rowdy, two-day metal concert in Somerset, Wisconsin. But even if the release happened in a public bathroom, it'd be worth it. Taken on its own, Darkness is an explosion of swirling chocolate, fruit, and coffee flavors. But it's in the barrel-aged variants that things get real crazy: This year features rum-, bourbon-, and fernet-aged takes on the already legendary beer. -- AK
Great Notion Double Stack
Imperial Stout, 11%
Portland, Oregon
Distribution: Brewery only
Dessert beers are a moniker I often use for the bubbling trend of making beers to taste like desserts, treats, candy, etc. Some call them Pastry Stouts, which is a little bit more limiting of a descriptor. Double Stack by Portland’s much-hyped Great Notion Brewing fits both names. Before the glass even nears your lips you will be enveloped by the sweet smell of pancake syrup: This beer is sweet and hot with a roasty/burnt coffee flavor, with hits of vanilla, burnt sugar, and maple that coat your mouth, ending with a little bit of that doughy flapjack flavor. This is a beer so intense and gooey that you can practically pour it over a double stack of pancakes itself. Beer geeks line up for crowlers of Double Stack that get sold and traded on the black market all over the world so even though it’s not distributed, you can find it online if you know where to look. -- EJG
4 Hands Madagascar
Imperial Milk Stout, 9.3%
St. Louis, Missouri
Distribution: Brewery only
What this beer lacks in hypochondriac giraffe voices by David Schwimmer, it makes up in the form of copious amounts of Madagascar vanilla beans (ah, it all makes sense now) that hang out in bourbon barrels until they become the stunning beer that has, along with other brews on this list, combined to help make St. Louis something of a hotbed of excellence in stoutsmanship. That's an official term. Vanilla's a notoriously expensive and difficult ingredient to work with when it comes to brewing, but one sip of this will make you quite pleased they decided to go for it. -- ML
Bottle Logic Fundamental Observation
Imperial Vanilla Stout, 14.3%
Anaheim, California
Distribution: California
Beer-line culture is alive and well at Bottle Logic Brewing in Anaheim, and its Fundamental Observation imperial vanilla stout is among the releases beer geeks are lining up for. In 2015, Beer Advocate users ranked Fundamental Observation as the 17th best beer in the world. Part of the science-themed brewery's Stasis Project that treats barrels as a key main ingredient, Fundamental Observation is aged in four types of bourbon barrels and blended with Madagascar vanilla beans. Without the bitterness of the hops and dark roasted malts, you can imagine a cream soda in this beer: one that is floated over a scoop of vanilla ice cream with a shot of dark rum. -- EJG
Hardywood Gingerbread Stout
Imperial Milk Stout, 9.2%
Richmond, Virginia
Distribution: Multiple states -- use their beer locator tool here
It can easily be argued that Hardywood is one of the pioneers of brewing an imperial stout with other ingredients outside the basic four. The result is a collection of blinging medals commemorating their inventiveness over the years. Although their catalog of potent sippers is extensive, the Gingerbread is the godfather of them all. Showcasing their statewide allegiance using Casselmonte Farm’s baby ginger and Bearer Farms’ wildflower honey, Hardywood pours a taste of home in every glass, and is bringing that taste to the masses thanks to the brand’s expansion to surrounding states. -- AS
Perennial Artisan Ales Abraxas
Imperial Stout, 10%
St. Louis, Missouri
Distribution: Select states during fall release -- use their beer locator tool here
Adding chiles can be a dangerous game when it comes to beer -- add too little and why did you even bother, go too heavy and your beer will be memorable, but not in a good way so much as a "yeah I'm not drinking the rest of this" way. Luckily the folks at Perennial know what they're doing, and the ancho chiles in their game-changing stout play just the right notes in a flavor quartet that's also composed of cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, and cinnamon sticks, with no one element overpowering the others. It's rightfully coveted when its fall release rolls around, and when they drop the even-more limited barrel-aged version people go to insane lengths to acquire it. If you've ever had it, you understand. -- ML
Grand Teton Black Cauldron
Russian Imperial Stout, 9.5%
Victor, Idaho
Distribution: Available throughout the West, Midwest, and some eastern states -- use their beer locator tool here
Probably one of the most widely available imperial stouts and perhaps Idaho’s favorite limited specialty beer release is Grand Teton’s Black Cauldron imperial stout. Grand Teton Brewing is famous for their Wyoming roots: Brothers Charlie and Ernie Otto founded it in 1988 as Otto Brothers Brewing Company. In '92 they opened the state's first brewpub, and they claim credit for introducing the growler to America. In 1998 they expanded to Idaho with a production facility and now a pub in their adopted hometown of Victor. Black Cauldron has a distinct but subtle smokiness, a flavor accentuated with beechwood-smoked malt in the mash and plenty of caramel malts for a full chewy body. Flavor notes of chocolate, coffee, raisins, and dates with a splash of sherry come through on the flavor. Black Cauldron pays homage to the history of women as brewers where in many cultures they maintained and brewed the beer for families and communities. -- EJG
Joseph James Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout
Imperial Stout, 10.5%
Henderson, Nevada
Distribution: Nevada
Located just 20 minutes outside the Vegas Strip, Joseph James Brewing has been bringing tasty craft beer to a literal desert wasteland since 2008. James’s Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout is a version of their Red Fox Imperial Stout that they age in bourbon barrels for seven months, it’s also the third highest-rated beer from Nevada on beer ratings/review site Beer Advocate. With notes of coffee, chocolate, and the spicy and vanilla wood notes you get from the bourbon barrels, this burly 70 IBU beer is bottled once a year in wax-topped, 22-ounce bottles that the brewery recommends be served at only a slightly chilled 60⁰F. -- EJG
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.