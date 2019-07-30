This Incredible Beer Gear Will Make Summer Drinking Even Better

Spring, fall, and winter are fine seasons in which to kick back with a beer, but summer? Summer is the time to drink beer. Whether you’re floating down a creek with a cold one, floating in a pool with a frosty can, or floating in the ocean… OK, these are all pretty floating-focused. The point is, you’re probably going to be drinking brews everywhere from barbecues to beaches for the next few months. And to ensure you’re having the greatest time with a beer in your hand, we’re showing you all the best bottle openers, coolers, pint glasses, koozies, and, uh, beer-centric fanny packs in the whole world. Here’s all the summer beer stuff you need in your life.
Floating 30 Quart Cooler
Remember all that floating we did together in the first paragraph? We’ve got the perfect piece of gear if you love to float like we do. Should you plan on hanging in your pal’s pool or tubing down a lazy river, this floating, insulated cooler ensures you’ll never have to leave the water -- it’ll keep beers (and snacks!) cool for up to 48 hours. Tie this up to your preferred vessel and up to 20 pounds of ice and 30 12-ounce cans will follow along wherever the water takes you.
Price: $179.95
Where to buy: The Grommet
Road Popper
Biking and drinking is stupid. Don’t do it. But drinking a beer after a strenuous bike ride is one of the world’s greatest pleasures. And because bottle openers will just weigh you down, work ahead and install this bike-mounted bottle opener on the underside of your bike saddle. The Road Popper comes in colors like plain, matte gold, glossy gold, matte antique bronze and glossy antique bronze to make sure it blends in with the rest of your two-wheeler.
Price: $39
Where to buy: Shapeways
Insulated True Pint
Many people know that Hydro Flask manufactures water bottles and coffee mugs that do a great job of keeping drinks as hot or cold as you desire. But the company also makes 16-ounce true pints designed for beer. If you’re drinking a lawnmower beer out of a can or bottle, that’s no problem. But if you plan on drinking something hoppy, you’re missing out on a ton of the aromas from the brew by keeping it in its original container. Let the beer breathe by pouring it into a pint glass that’s gonna keep it cold for about a billion years, give or take.
Price: $24.95
Where to buy: Hydro Flask
Rumpl Beer Blanket
Everyone who loves beer probably has a koozie somewhere in their home. Even people who don’t love beer (likely because their tastebuds were ruined in a horrific tastebud accident) probably have a few lying around. And yet very few of them have a beer blanket. It’s like a koozie, but different! It looks like an adorable tiny blanket for a hamster, and not coincidentally, Rumpl says it comes with “an attached stuff sack that can double as a pillow for your pet hamster.” It also keeps your beer cool, but honestly that’s secondary to the hamster pillow thing.
Price: $8
Where to buy: Rumpl
Fanny Fridge
Yes, Fanny Fridge sounds like the name of a burlesque star from the ‘20s, but it’s also an absurd new bit of beer gear from Dos Equis. It fits around your waist or across your shoulder, is made of neoprene, and is made for stashing a six-pack of your favorite brew. It also has tiny, adorable illustrations of beer cans and cacti on it just in case you’re the type of person who prioritizes both form and function.
Price: $15
Where to buy: Dos Equis
Chillsner
Sometimes you don’t drink a beer as quickly as you’d like. You’re distracted by burgers on the grill that need flipping, the end of the baseball game that needs watching, or the need to enter a pie eating contest at the last moment. Your beer sits there, getting warm. And even if you enjoyed the first few sips ice cold, the rest is a warm mess. The Chillsner looks like an ice-cold nail, and it keeps your bottle of beer cold all the way through. Simply freeze the Chillsner before a party, pop the beer open, and slide the Chillsner in for a consistently cold bottle of booze. Eating your weight in cherry pie shouldn’t stop you from enjoying a cold beer.
Price: $29.95
Where to buy: Corkcicle
Fruit Drink Floaties
Floaties are there to keep people who don’t know how to swim afloat. You know what also doesn’t know how to swim? Your beer. I mean, it’s possible beers will one day become sentient and swim, but not today. Instead, snag this reusable set of two colorful, tropically-tinged floaties that can hold cans and 16-ounce cups snugly, ensuring they float next to you in the pool.
Price: $12.83
Where to buy: Cocktail Emporium
Ice Mule Backpack Cooler
Coolers are essential for the beach or camping, as enjoying nature sober is no way to live. But while those coolers are useful, they’re also a real pain in the butt if you want to move around more than 2 feet. That’s why this hella smartly designed backpack weighs only 3.2 pounds and can keep 18 cans plus ice cold for 24 hours straight. Oh, and it’s waterproof, so it can float too! Load it up, go climb a mountain, and have the ability to enjoy 18 brews with your friends when you reach the summit.
Price: $114.95
Where to buy: Ice Mule Coolers
The Standard 2.0 Bottlekeeper
This is the only product in this rundown that’s so useful that Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner from Shark Tank invested a million bucks in the business. They did so because it’s genius: A bottle that unscrews from the bottom and fits a 12-ounce bottle of beer inside, keeping it ice cold. Bonus: There’s a bottle opener in the cap. But it’s also hella smart because it keeps what’s inside the Bottlekeeper hidden. Does anyone have to know you’re drinking a beer inside something that looks like a water bottle? No. No they do not.
Price: $34.99
Where to buy: Bottlekeeper
Campfire Beer Caramelizer
Germans know a thing or two about beer. So if they say, “Everyone should shove a hot poker into a strong beer because it’ll make it taste better,” we’d do well to listen. Even though that’s pretty friggin weird. And because hot pokers can be a tad dangerous, there’s this Campfire Beer Caramelizer, a Harry Potter wand-looking thing that caramelizes the sugars in strong beers and makes them smokier and smoother. Use it on the next pastry stout you drink!
Price: $35
Where to buy: Uncommon Goods
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, get Eatmail for more food coverage, and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.