The Perfect Summer Beer From Every State

Connecticut

Two Roads No Limits

Hefeweizen, 5%

Stratford

Sunny yellow tall boys of Two Roads' 5% ABV lemony German wheat have become a Connecticut shoreline staple since its summer 2013 release, crowding coolers and dripping onto beach towels from May to September. Pouring a hazy yellow, its fluffy white head emitting all the fruity banana, clove, and citrus notes hefe fans crave, No Limits is a smooth-drinking, shining example of the classic warm-weather style. And the finish? Dry enough to combat a humid August afternoon and bubbly enough to warrant another sip (or another can) (or two).

Delaware

Dogfish Head Namaste

Witbier, 4.8%

Milton

Let's face it: you came here looking for a Dogfish beer, and we delivered. But if you've ever had a Namaste, you know there was never even a question as to what the pick for the First State would be. It's a year-round beer, but my first sip of this was in the dead of a Colorado winter, where the weather outside was something like a scene from Hateful Eight. It was a great beer then, but there's nothing like a bottle of this in the summer. The lemongrass and coriander within lend it some delicious Thai-type flavors, and the dried organic orange slices it was brewed with brighten up the proceedings quite nicely.