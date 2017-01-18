The Underrated Coffee Drinks You Should Be Ordering

Hip coffee shops can be intimidating places. You have to order off a menu full of complicated words surrounded by judgey people wearing fancy-looking vests. And mustaches. There are so many dastardly looking mustaches you think you're in an old-school spy movie. It's also tough to remember the difference between a cappuccino and an Americano. But, you don't want to look like a fool when you approach the bar and there's not enough time to Google it. So you obviously order yourself a latte, the one drink you know, and then get the hell out of there. But that's a mistake.

We spoke to baristas from around the country to find out what you should be ordering but aren't. All of these underrated coffee drinks should be available at your local serious coffee shop. So read these, and walk in next time with a ton of confidence, mustachioed men be damned.