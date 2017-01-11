Ultra-Hoppy West Coast IPAs That Deserve the Hype

Baker City, OR

What once was a little-known brewpub just west of the Idaho border in a quiet little town called Baker City is now the stuff of brewing legend. Barley Brown’s Brewpub has become one of the most decorated breweries in already medal-heavy Oregon. In recent years, the brewery has been truly dominant across the board, but especially when hops come into play, with medals for the IPA, pale ale, fresh hop, and Cascadian dark ale to prove it. The hoppiest nugget, though, is the Tank Slapper double IPA. At 9.2%, this war beast is stuffed with Chinook and Simcoe hops -- so stuffed, in fact, that you’re consuming .5oz of hops per pint. Baker City is now a legit beer-tourism destination where you can hit the brewpub, then saunter across to the new production brewery with a tasting room and different beers on tap to get it the way it was meant to be consumed: fresh.