Where to Find the Coolest Urban Wineries in the U.S.

While some of the world’s best wines come from picturesque vineyards in rural Italy and France, planning a trip to a far-flung wine country isn’t always easy. Maybe you can’t take time off work. Perhaps the airfare is too expensive, or it’s a bit too ambitious to try to go to Burgundy for the weekend.

Fortunately, accessing wonderful wine closer to home has become a lot simpler. Urban wineries continue to open in cities across the country. Often set up in converted garages, warehouses, or production facilities, these operations are located in the heart of their cities. They may have a tasting room but no vineyards, sourcing grapes from growers in wine regions around the country. Best of all, many urban wineries produce not only some exciting wines, but also offer fun, interactive tasting experiences.

These are nine of the best urban wineries in America.