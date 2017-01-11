Bartenders Name the 7 Most Underrated Whiskeys

Heaven Hill

Price: $10-$12

“Heaven Hill 6yr white and green labels: They're only available in Kentucky and Southern Indiana, and there are fewer bottles of this made each year than Pappy. The white label is 6yrs old and 100 proof and only costs $12 retail; the green label is 6yrs and 90 proof and is only $10 retail. These bourbons are so delicious and inexpensive I'm amazed people aren't driving to Kentucky just to get a case and bring it home with them."

-Matthew Landan, Haymarket (Louisville, KY)

Old Grand-Dad Bonded

Price: $21.99

“My go-to for underrated whiskeys: Old Grand-Dad Bonded. It’s a great workhorse, with a high rye content that makes it great for cocktails: it’s not too sweet, and can even stand in for a rye whiskey. It’s pretty young, but it’s 100 proof; the high alcohol content complements the maple and the rye that comes with it. Really, it’s the same juice that’s in Basil Hayden [also made by Jim Beam]. It’s just younger, and has a lot of wood on it despite its age. The 114 proof Old Grand-Dad is a great whiskey at well, if you can find it. About 90% of it stays in Kentucky.”

-Andrew Davis, Odette (Florence, AL)