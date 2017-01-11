Rosé Is Over, Guys. Drink These Wines Instead.

To try:

Donkey & Goat Stone Crusher Roussanne 2014, $32

This brightly colored California favorite has just the right amount of funk and tannin -- that black tea taste -- to make it a good entry into the orange wine world.

Kabaj Rebula, $20

Historic winemaking regions, like Slovenia, have a long tradition of making orange wines. This light, yet structured wine is at once nutty and floral, fruity and spicy.

Pet-nat

Pet-nat (or pétillant naturel) has been called the "little sister of Champagne," but like most younger siblings it has fought to stand on its own. Born out of experimentation, this was the wine that farmers brought to share with their friends, often by the jug. Instead of doing a second fermentation, like they do with Champagne, winemakers simply let the first fermentation finish in the bottle so that it carbonates gently on its own. Always made with minimum intervention, pet-nat is the definition of natural wine. It's unfiltered, often slightly funky, and always unique, but pairs well with light foods.