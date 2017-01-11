The Best Beers to Warm Your Belly This Winter

If your fifth invitation to an ugly sweater party hasn’t already tipped you off, it’s now officially winter time. Yes, those short days and colder temperatures can bring some people down, but there is a solid silver lining to all of this: winter beers. Really, really good winter beers.

We’ve hit the beer stores to come up with some of our favorite brews that make this time of year so great, including some that aren’t specific to winter (because some beers just work well all year round). Now go unearth that ugly sweater, put off shoveling snow just one more day, and get ready to warm yourself by the fire with these winter beauties.