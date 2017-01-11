The Best Beers to Warm Your Belly This Winter

If your fifth invitation to an ugly sweater party hasn’t already tipped you off, it’s now officially winter time. Yes, those short days and colder temperatures can bring some people down, but there is a solid silver lining to all of this: winter beers. Really, really good winter beers.
We’ve hit the beer stores to come up with some of our favorite brews that make this time of year so great, including some that aren’t specific to winter (because some beers just work well all year round). Now go unearth that ugly sweater, put off shoveling snow just one more day, and get ready to warm yourself by the fire with these winter beauties.
Hardywood Gingerbread Stout
Stout, 9%
Richmond, VA
If there ever there was a layup choice for one of the best beers to bust out at a holiday party, Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout would be it. And hold your judgement over the name, because there’s nothing over the top about it: Dark, roasty flavors and spice are achieved with the help of ingredients sourced from a local ginger farmer and honey from a local beekeeper. It’s smooth and dry on the finish, but here’s the real shocker: It tastes like a piece of damn gingerbread! In the end, just like a Frank Ocean song, it’s balanced yet bold enough to be comforting.
Dugges/Stillwater Tropic Sunrise
Weissbier, 4.5%
Landvetter, Sweden
Each year, I moan about the fact that those of us in the northern parts of the country are all huddled up alongside fires with plaid scarves and visible breath while you warm-weather types are surfing and talking about getting sushi and adorably breaking out sweatshirts when it hits 68 degrees. And that tradition’s not going to change this year! So for those in the sunnier parts of the land (or anyone looking to pretend like they are), I suggest this delicious beer made with raspberry, mango, and pineapple with a clean fruity body and a tart finish that’s almost more juice cocktail than it is traditional beer. It’s like the liquid equivalent of one of those SAD lamps (except this doesn’t feel as depressing to buy).
Greenport Harbor Anti-Freeze Winter Ale
Old ale, 6.9%
Greenport, NY
English old ale is a bolder style that feels like it was practically invented to be drunk in a snowbank, which is why you’ve probably never heard of it by name but have probably tried a few as a brewery’s winter seasonal. If you’re in the market to try a solid version of the style, go for Greenport Harbor’s winter seasonal, which has the malt-forward flavors, a full body, and hints of caramel, Demerara sugar cane, and dried stonefruit, all without the spiciness that tends to dominate other winter releases.
Mikkeller From To Via
Baltic porter, 8%
Copenhagen, Denmark
I know what you’re thinking: “Ohhhh, wow, big deal, Mikkeller made another cool packaging decision,” and yeah, the “To/From” tag is a cutesy little design call for a holiday beer. But the beer inside the bottle also happens to be pretty damn awesome! As full-bodied as a bowl of hot chocolate (yes, that is a thing) it packs all the roasted cocoa notes, licorice, and subtle smoke you crave in front of a fire, or something equally seasonally appropriate. Put it in someone’s stocking and then force them to drink it with you.
New Belgium Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale
Brown ale, 6%
Fort Collins, CO
People always ask for beers that pair well with desserts, and usually the answer comes in the form of a big, bold imperial stout or a barleywine. Not this time! What might seem like a gimmicky collaboration is a genuinely great beer that tastes just like everyone’s favorite part of the ice cream, with vanilla and biscuit flavors right up front and present on the nose and palate. Sure, this beer isn’t for everyone, but if you sidle this up alongside some of Santa’s cookies you’ll probably surprise yourself at how well it works.
Telegraph Brewing Winter Ale
Winter warmer, 6.5%
Santa Barbara, CA
Any beer that was inspired by Mexican hot chocolate will always attract our attention, but when the end result tastes this good it deserves special attention. The darker notes of cinnamon and allspice work incredibly well with the ancho chili heat that kicks in more and more with each sip. As the brewers themselves suggest, try taking this beer out of the fridge and letting it sit at room temp for about 15 minutes before you drink it to really bring those flavors out.
Terminal Gravity Festivale
Winter warmer, 8.4%
Enterprise, OR
A brewery so committed to its "brewed in the middle of nowhere" image that its tap handles are just straight-up sticks, Terminal Gravity's been a big hitter in the saturated Oregon brew scene for years. Its Festivale is, unsurprisingly, a knockout of a winter seasonal loaded with a boozy warmth, toasty malts, and just a hint of clove spice to get you in the holiday spirit. This is a sneaker through-and-through, a beer that toes the line between sippable and sluggable with dangerous ease.
Sloop Brewing Coco Baked Oatmeal Stout
Stout, 5.5%
Elizaville, NY
There’s always something special about a beer that sounds like it’s going to be a steel-toed kick to the palate but ends up being a soft, subtle, balanced experience. Sloop’s seasonal oatmeal stout accomplishes exactly that, using baked oatmeal and roasted coconut to develop a flavor profile that's comforting and smooth and nowhere near cloyingly sweet. If it helps sway you at all, the brewers even call this “a pina colada for winter, if pina coladas were oatmeal stouts,” which we think is a pretty appropriate description.
Heater Allen Sandy Paws
Holiday lager, 7.4%
McMinnville, OR
What the hell is a "holiday lager?" Well, apparently it's a Baltic porter that's not allowed to be called that because it uses lager yeast (semantics!). Either way Heater Allen's seasonal offering couldn't be more different from the small-town brewers' beloved pilsner, and a testament to the brewers' ability to pivot from traditional to experimental. Interestingly, the "lager" designation kinda sorta fits, because while all the heavier aspects of a porter are here, they're balanced into a roasty, layered warmer that never overbears. What's a lawnmower beer in the winter called? A slow-blower beer? Yeah, this is a snow-blower beer.
Einbecker Winter-Bock
Doppelbock, 7.5%
Einbeck, Germany
Thank you once again, Germany, for reminding us that when the days get darker and longer our beers can, too. Einbecker’s winter doppelbock is as brooding as Jon Snow at a Morrissey concert, with dark, bready malt, dried fruits, caramel notes, and roasted chestnuts. It all wraps up with a finish that sneaks up on you like a plot development in Westworld. Great for pairing with something as cliché as Christmas ham, too!
Three Magnets Wreathing Havoc
Imperial red ale, 9%
Olympia, Washington
Long associated with its namesake tallboys beloved by Pacific Northwest hipsters, Olympia has seen some heavy-hitters emerge of late, among them the formidable Three Magnets. This seasonal is a beastly winter concoction that takes all the characteristics of a red rye -- those malts, that funk, the slight hint of caramel -- and kicks it in the teeth with an elevated booze level, some winter spice, and a fruity finish. It's sweet but not cloying. Dry, but not bone-dry. It's got a gnarly-ass demonic hop Santa on the label to boot. Those combined make it a great stocking stuffer, provided you can resist the urge to just slug it down yourself. Which is to say, maybe grab two.
Solemn Oath Butterfly Flashmob
Belgian IPA, 7%
Naperville, IL
If there were ever a style of beer for anyone who is looking to step away from the darker releases that dominate the season, a solidly made Belgian IPA would be it. And this beer just happens to be that! All of the fruit forward, clovey notes you’ve come to love from Belgian yeast are put up against a bold American hop profile, with flavors of tropical fruit and citrus zest and a thoroughly dry finish. This beer will warm your bones in a very different way than that 12% stout you had last night -- and you’ll be happy about that.
Bayern Doppelbock
Doppelbock, 8.4%
Missoula, Montana
One of the stars of Missoula's under-the-radar beer kingdom, Bayern's wintertime doppelbock is one of the brewery's most beloved, and for good reason. It's among the finest American-made takes on the style in circulation, a beer whose sweetness and strong malt profile belie a full-body-warming 8.4% punch. That makes it a sipping beer that goes down like a session, especially on one of those cold nights Montana is so known for. If leaving this out with gingerbread cookies for Santa (which you should!), definitely make sure he's parking the sleigh for a bit.
Evil Twin/Westbrook Imperial Mexican Biscotti Cake Break
Imperial stout, 10.5%
Charleston, SC
Some of the magic of the holidays involves bringing two things that you love together in celebration. This is the beer nerd’s wintertime equivalent of that, where Evil Twin’s coveted Imperial Biscotti Break gets mashed up with Westbrook Brewery’s insanely popular birthday beer, Mexican Cake. The result highlights each of the beers' individual strengths, with Biscotti Break’s lusciously dark chocolate and bold roasty notes coming through and Mexican Cake’s hints of vanilla and chili singing along harmoniously towards the end. This is a glorious exercise in teamwork that also makes as a perfect bottle for sharing after dinner.
Stone Enjoy By 12.25.2016
Double IPA, 9.4%
Stone's Enjoy By beers -- the expiration date's there for maximum enjoyment -- are always reliable, but this year's holiday offering might just be the finest yet. A big-ass DIPA with citrus and tropical fruit notes to balance its inherent hop bitterness, this sucker's also a relatively rare entry into the realm of unfiltered IPAs. That makes it cloudier and thicker than most of its brethren, though it's still remarkably crisp thanks to a nice little citrus bite. In a season populated by beers meant to be hoarded, it's a rare offering that literally demands to be consumed before Christmas. You shouldn't have much of a problem heeding that demand.
FiftyFifty Imperial Eclipse Stout - Elijah Craig 12 Year Barrel
Imperial stout, 11.9%
Truckee, CA
FiftyFifty’s barrel-aged beer program is second almost to none in the industry. The Eclipse series takes barrels sourced from bourbon and brandy producers from the likes of Buffalo Trace, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester and ages their imperial stout in them for at least 180 days, with a different colored wax top denoting which barrels were used for each bottle. The resulting beer, as you would probably expect, is bodacious and bold like a snifter of the strong stuff, with a full body, creamy mouthfeel, and heavy-hitting flavors of vanilla, coffee, caramel, and -- drumroll -- bourbon. If you ever need a bottle to convert your whiskey drinking friends into beer lovers, look no further. And just like bourbon, this is a bottle that can be held on to for some time in your cellar, and can be worked through over the course of an entire evening with a few friends.
