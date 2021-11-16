How Biblegirl Is Leveling Up

John deBary: What’s kept you going in the last year-and-a-half of the pandemic? It must have been extremely challenging for people who rely on in-person settings for work to be shut in for so long. What was your saving grace?

Biblegirl: My mantra is treating life like a video game and being like, ‘Okay, how do I level up?’ And so I tried to apply that even when in a static space, like just being in my apartment. Beyond just being a drag entertainer, I think as an artist, as a creator—I’m sure you can relate to this, too—there comes this level of impostor syndrome, so there as always the little voice in my being like, No one’s gonna like you; everything’s gonna open back up and you won’t have space back in the industry. There was nothing actually pointing to that, but that noise, or those internal voices don’t necessarily go away as an artist. It doesn’t matter how much behavioral modification or self-work you do, it’s just that constant journey of working on mitigating it. You’re channeling and filtering that noise to more of a positive output.

One of my main challenges during the pandemic was I didn’t want to create anything outside of my apartment. So the challenge that came inherently with that was how you create your own “cinematic universe” without becoming stale. How do I look at things differently? That was a fun challenge for me.