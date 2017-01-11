America's 50 Biggest Craft Breweries of 2015, Revealed

Is the beer in CA and PA just better than everywhere else? Or is it because most people live in those states and are loyal to local beer? What you believe probably depends on what you think of Yuengling and Sierra Nevada.



The top 50 ranking for 2015

1. D. G. Yuengling and Son, Inc (Pottsville, PA)

2. Boston Beer Co (Boston, MA)

3. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co (Chico, CA)

4. New Belgium Brewing Co (Fort Collins, CA)

5. Gambrinus (San Antonio, TX)

6. Lagunitas Brewing Co (Petaluma, CA)

7. Bell’s Brewery, Inc (Comstock, MI)

8. Deschutes Brewery (Bend, OR)

9. Minhas Craft Brewery (Monroe, WI)

10. Stone Brewing Co (Escondido, CA)

11. Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits (San Diego, CA)

12. Brooklyn Brewery (Brooklyn, NY)

13. Firestone Walker Brewing Co (Paso Robles, CA)

14. Oskar Blues Brewing Holding Co (Longmont, CO)

15. Duvel Moortgat USA (Kansas City, MO & Cooperstown, NY)

16. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (Milton, DE)

17. Matt Brewing Co (Utica, NY)

18. SweetWater Brewing Co (Atlanta, GA)

19. Harpoon Brewery (Boston, MA)

20. New Glarus Brewing Co (New Glarus, WI)

21. Great Lakes Brewing Co (Cleveland, OH)

22. Alaskan Brewing Co (Juneau, AK)

23. Abita Brewing Co (Abita Springs, LA)

24. Anchor Brewing Co (San Francisco, CA)

25. Stevens Point Brewery Co (Stevens Point, WI)

26. Victory Brewing Co (Downingtown, PA)

27. August Schell Brewing Co (New Ulm, MN)

28. Long Trail Brewing Co (Bridgewater Corners, VT)

29. Summit Brewing Co (Saint Paul, MN)

30. Shipyard Brewing Co (Portland, ME)

31. Full Sail Brewing Co (Hood River, OR)

32. Odell Brewing Co (Fort Collins, CO)

33. Southern Tier Brewing Co (Lakewood, NY)

34. Rogue Ales Brewery (Newport, OR)

35. 21st Amendment Brewery (Bay Area, CA)

36. Ninkasi Brewing Co (Eugene, OR)

37. Flying Dog Brewery (Frederick, MD)

38. Narragansett Brewing Co (Providence, RI)

39. Left Hand Brewing Co (Longmont, CO)

40. Uinta Brewing Co (Salt Lake City, UT)

41. Green Flash Brewing Co (San Diego, CA)

42. Allagash Brewing Co (Portland, ME)

43. Lost Coast Brewery (Eureka, CA)

44. Bear Republic Brewing Co (Cloverdale, CA)

45. Troegs Brewing Co (Hershey, PA)

46. Karl Strauss Brewing Co (San Diego, CA)

47. Breckenridge Brewery (Littleton, CO)

48. North Coast Brewing Co (Fort Bragg, CA)

49. Four Peaks Brewing Co (Tempe, AZ)

50. Revolution Brewing Co (Chicago, IL)