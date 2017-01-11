Bill Murray Is Opening a 'Caddyshack' Bar in Chicago, so 2016 Doesn't Totally Suck

Things are looking up for Chicago. The Cubs broke their oppressive 100-plus-year World Series drought/goat-centric curse. The Saved by the Bell pop-up restaurant is sticking around. I'm pretty sure Mike Ditka is still alive -- and now, Bill Murray, the patron saint of all things Chicago, is opening up a Caddyshack-themed bar in the outskirts of the Second City.

According the Daily Herald, Murray and his family have a verbal agreement to lease out 11,000sqft of space in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois -- just outside of Chicago -- to open up a bar based on the cult-classic golf comedy.