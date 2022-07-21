Drink This Blood Orange Spritz Cocktail to Celebrate Leo Season

Everyone knows when it’s Leo season. There’s no way this fixed fire sign is going to let us forget about them. They’ll be celebrating all season long—from July 22 through August 22—and will make sure you celebrate, too.

But isn’t that why we love (or love to hate) about this sun-ruled sign? Expressive and courageous with a flair for dramatics, Leo asks: If the entire world is a stage, why not get up there and play?

As the summer hits its crescendo, Leo gives us that extra dose of energy to make the most of our long and sunny days. After tuning into our feelings for Cancer season, Leo reminds us that life is meant to be enjoyed and we can’t do that if we’re stuck inside of our shells. It’s a sign that reaffirms our worth as individuals and our ability to create, while also reminding us that our unique gifts go so much further when we share them with the world.

Is there any drink that’s more quintessentially summer than the Aperol Spritz? We’ve added a Leo flare to the classic Italian aperitivo, which gets a sweet citrus kick from blood orange juice in this fiery take that we’re calling a Roaring Aperol Spritz. Simple and easy to prepare, this drink can be served as a cocktail for one or in a larger than life pitcher, if you’re entertaining.