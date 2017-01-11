This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

One bar has unleashed a grand plan to eradicate man buns from the world. Boobie Trap, a dive bar in Brooklyn's (super-trendy, by the way) Bushwick neighborhood, is giving away a full bottle of alcohol to anyone who chops off their take on the hipster hairdo, according to Brokelyn. The hirsute tribute will then be collected by the bar staff and pinned on the wall above the bar.
"We'd film the amputation and pin the bun up on the wall," co-owner Kristen North said.
The Brooklyn bar co-owner evidently feels very strongly about the (semi)-recent influx of long-haired dudes, also saying, "I don't think they're cute and just think I've seen way too many of them last season and want to help along a new style sensation." Plus the man bun can lead to balding.
So far, no one has taken Boobie Trap up on its offer -- so, not sure if a "new style sensation" is going to happen via pro bono booze alone. But North (and all of us, really) can take solace in knowing that the man bun trend seems to have dropped off considerably. Google searches for the hairstyle have dropped over 75% since they hit their peak in November of 2015.
But, if you want to make Boobie Trap's Wall of Shame without chopping off your lovely locks, just shoot for its famed "Shitty Yelper" board. You might not get any booze, but you also won't need a haircut.
