Drink This Cocktail to Celebrate Aquarius Season

Editor’s note: Welcome to a monthly column where tarot priestess Melinda Lee Holm and chef Courtney McBroom, co-authors of Divine Your Dinner , share advice for what you should be drinking this month, according to astrology and the stars.

Calling all individualists, all visionary dreamers, believers in freedom of expression, believers in freeing clothing (or no clothing at all), marchers to a drum beat all your own, compassionate beings, seers of the divine in every rock and leaf—this is your time! Whether you have Aquarius placements in your chart or not, the power of the water bearer is here to beam down into your shimmering soul. Open up your mind and your heart to your vision of an ideal world, then let go of any need to make it come true. When you know your ideals, you live by them and your world becomes a place that’s a little nicer to stay in.

Need a reminder of how to stay hopeful and present in the world today? We got you. Our Grey Rush cocktail is made with earl grey tea, carrying the optimism and trust of bergamot, honey for the sweetness of eternal hope, and orange for a little burst of pure joy. You’ll be swaying with the trees and singing with the breeze in no time. This cocktail is reminiscent of the Gold Rush, which was invented at NYC’s Milk and Honey bar in the mid 2000s. Not only does the addition of earl grey bring earthy and tannic notes, making the flavor a little more complicated, but the caffeine it contains will give you a pep to help fight those winter doldrums. Add a splash of club soda, and this drink downright dances in your mouth.

Grey Rush Ingredients:

• 2 ounces bourbon

• ½ ounce earl grey syrup (recipe follows)

• 2 dashes orange bitters

• Club soda (optional)

• 1 orange twist, for garnish Directions:

Combine the bourbon, earl grey syrup and orange bitters to a shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Stain into a chilled rocks glass with one large ice cube. Top with a splash of club soda, if using, and garnish with the orange twist.

Earl Grey Syrup Ingredients:

• 2 bags earl grey tea

• ¼ cup honey Directions:

Bring a ½-cup of water to a boil. Remove from heat. Add the earl grey bags and steep for 5 minutes. Discard the bags. Add the honey and stir to combine. If needed, heat the tea up again to help the honey dissolve. Chill the syrup fully before using it to make the cocktail.