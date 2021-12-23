This Kwanzaa-Inspired Bourbon Cocktail Celebrates the Fruits of the Harvest

Do It For The Cocktail Culture is a brand that shares Black history through cocktails. We have united with Thrillist and world-traveling cocktail enthusiast Ashlee Tuck to celebrate the meaning behind some key elements of Kwanzaa with the flavorful and festive First Fruits cocktail.

Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration spotlighting the best aspects of humanity through a culturally rich Pan-African lens. Founded in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa was the professor’s reaction to the infamous 1965 Watts Race Riots in the predominantly Black Los Angeles neighborhood. Born out of the ashes of the burnt-down district, Kwanzaa arose as a way for the global Black community to unify through its common roots. The holiday captures the spirit of “mambo yote mazuri,” or “all things beautiful,” by invoking goodwill towards oneself, humanity, and the environment.

This Harvest Festival includes colorful elements rich in symbolism like the kinara: a seven-branched candelabra that holds a mix of red, black, and green candles, which pays homage to the “Black Liberation” flag created in 1920 by the groundbreaking leader of the Black Nationalist Movement Marcus Garvey. Lighting the kinara recreates the sun’s light, honoring the life-giving source to the earth. The warmth of our spiced hot toddy reflects this candle lighting ceremony held each night of the seven-day festival.

Kwanzaa is a time for joyful gathering with friends, family, and community. On the Kwanzaa table, you will find an abundance of vegetables, fruits, and nuts known as mazao (or “the crops”) to signify the fruits of collective work and planning. Kwanzaa was formed by cherry-picking the “best of African thought and practice” from various ancient and living traditions and named the holiday after a Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits of the harvest.” Most essential is an ear of corn. Two ears set the table to emphasize the importance of nurturing the children in the family and those within the community.