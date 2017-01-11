Why You Need to Care About Brazil's Craft Beer Scene

Rio 2016! It's a showcase for the triumph of the human spirit, opportunity for the world's top athletes to have all the sex, and a possible looming health disaster of epic proportions. High jump over here for all of Thrillist's coverage of the games, and the games beyond the games.

Everyone’s familiar with German beer. Most people know about Belgian beer. Some of y'all probably have a handle on the UK's brewing situation, and are vaguely aware of something going on in the US involving "craft."

What you probably don't know, unless you're actually in Brazil right now ('sup Simone), is that the South American country's entering the brewing game like Neymar on a breakaway.