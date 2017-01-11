Brewmasters Pick the One Beer They Crave on a Really Hot Day

IPA, 8.1%

Kailua, HI

"When the temps start to angle upwards, I look to grabbing a bomber or two of Moku Imperial IPA. Warm climate breweries just know how to make refreshing beers. This IPA is brewed with Pikake botanicals to give a fresh light floral aroma. Perfect for summer!" -- Phil Cutti, Headlands Brewing Co. (Mill Valley, CA)

Golden ale, 4.5%

Fort Collins, CO

"As the weather turns, I get really excited to enjoy the many great session IPAs and other session-strength beers out there. The one I find myself looking forward to enjoying the most is Odell Loose Leaf Session Ale. It is so ridiculously good; enough hop character without being disjointed, and amazing depth of flavor for a 4.5% beer. Odell makes my favorite IPA in the state, so I am not surprised at my love of this beer. It's also available just about everywhere, and the one I like to bring to BBQs or parties when I know there is an opportunity to convert non-craft beer drinkers." -- Scott Witsoe, Wit's End Brewing (Denver, CO)