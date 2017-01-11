Britain and Ireland's Greatest Contributions to Beer

English porter

Booze factor: Light to moderate (4-5.4%)

How's it taste? These dark beers are known for their upfront flavors of roasted coffee beans, chocolate, and caramel.

What you should know: It's technically legend, but many claim this beer got its name in the 18th century from its popularity with the hardworking porters of London, who delivered goods from market to businesses. Traditionally, it was a blend of three beers behind the bar that were mixed together (known as "three threads") to help mask spoilage and liven up flavors. Thanks to the timeliness of the Industrial Revolution, special processes and machines were developed that streamlined production and removed the need for blending, changing the way modern porters look and taste. Besides this muddled history, defining porters can still even confuse brewers, especially when trying to differentiate them between stouts (which were born out of the porter family). The main difference between the two is the use of roasted, unmalted barley instead of just dark patent malts.

What you should eat with it: Like Guy Fieri, porter will easily handle any amount of BBQ you throw its way. Bacon-wrapped anything also goes well, but greener options are still on the table: grilled veggies, especially zucchini or (notoriously impossible-to-pair) asparagus, taste amazing with porter.

Prime examples: Harviestoun Old Engine Oil, Mayflower Brewing Co. Mayflower Porter, Greenport Harbor Black Duck, Heavy Seas Deep Six, Boulevard Bully! Porter