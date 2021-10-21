Make This Grape Tarragon Spritzer From the ‘Black Food’ Cookbook

Activism is at the heart of everything Bryant Terry does. Whether it’s his cookbook writing, work as the chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco, or grassroots efforts with young people in New York City, he has made it his mission to educate the public about Black foodways.

His newly released book, Black Food, is a ground-breaking collection of recipes, essays, poems, and artwork born through collaboration with more than 100 Black folks in the food space and published by his new imprint, 4 Color Books.

“When I say, ‘Black food’ that’s my shorthand for food of the African diaspora,” Terry says. “Often when people hear that term, they’re thinking about African-American cuisine, and when they think about African-American cuisine, I’ve noticed that there are very narrow ways that they’re imagining it. I simply want people to embrace it all.”

Terry began working on Black Food in the summer of 2020—in the wake of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd’s murders and the subsequent uprisings. “People were at this point where enough was enough and that moment pushed me to think more deeply about how I can contribute,” he says. “We all can do something to give back.”

Food is often portrayed as a reprieve from the political, but Terry doesn’t believe that to be true. “I’ve had to complicate my own understanding of what activism means,” he says. “Things that I might have traditionally seen as apolitical like growing food at home, or making meals from scratch, or gathering people around the table. They are highly political—dare I say radical in an industrialized food system.”

Above all else, Terry wanted this book to be written without a focus on the white gaze and instead with a focus on Black folks being in conversation with one another. “I wanted the focus to be on our brilliance, our magic, our agency,” he says. “We’ll invite the world to listen in but we’re not trying to explain or justify. This is our love letter to our foodways and to each other, and I feel like we manifested that.”