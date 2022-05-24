Cabaret Singer Daphne Always Is Still Evolving

Thrillist: Why don’t we start by talking a bit about what your performing life was like before the pandemic and how that’s evolved to now?

Daphne Always: Yeah, it’s been a big recalibration. That’s been my word. Before the pandemic it was bar gigs, it was nightlife gigs. And it was very much about the weekly gig at the bar that you can have a tenuous agreement that they will keep on paying you on a week by week basis as long as you help keep their bar sales up.

What I realized for myself is that this was an unsustainable model for me and my happiness to have this pressure that every week you’re going to draw the same crowd to the same place for the same show. It was really about the hustle of trying to get as many gigs as possible.

In 2019, I was starting to make this switch towards more of a rhythm where it’s like, ‘Hey here’s this show this month, buy tickets and see this show that I work on for the month’ rather than struggling to keep up with new looks, new numbers. And then COVID hit and it all disappeared. After a few months of spiraling, I wound up getting a job as a tutor. I tutor kids in math and physics and Latin, and that keeps me stable while I work on shows. So that’s really nice.