Skip the Dirty Martini and Opt for This Cajun-Spiced Version Instead

Tiffanie Barriere, otherwise known as The Drinking Coach, is a bartender turned beverage influencer-educator. Some know her best from her days gliding cocktails to weary travelers in Concourse E at the Atlanta International Airport’s One Flew South. Today, you can catch her leading virtual cocktail classes, judging competitions, and sharing her recipes and boozy adventures on Instagram. And right now, we’re making her Cajun-spiced Et Toi martini.

The recipe, spurred on by a team-up with seasoning company Tony Chachere’s, was a “no-brainer” for Barriere. “I love putting spices in spirits because we always think sweets and effervescent but we never think savory for cocktails,” she says. Tony Chachere’s also hails from the Opelousas-Lafayette area. “That’s where I grew up, that’s where my family grew up… So it was really nice for me to share my culture, how I grew up and that Creole-Cajun, south central part of Louisiana that people kind of overlook in the cocktail world,” Barriere adds.

Barriere is here to point to other parts of Louisiana, not just New Orleans, when it comes to fine cocktail culture. “Nothing against New Orleans—great city, such a vibe, such history—but there’s other surrounding cities and neighborhoods and techniques and traditions that happen outside of it.”