The Cake Boys Are All About Chaos

To call what The Cake Boys do “drag” would be a gross oversimplification. A staple of the NYC scene for years, the drag king collective includes Muscles Monty, Senerio, Richard, and Sweaty Eddie; and their work incorporates music, stop-motion animation, and all manners of visual and performance art.

We caught up with the group recently for a giggle-filled chat about pandemic silver linings, the challenges of performing alternative drag, and the chaotic way they got their name.

Thrillist: How long have you been performing as a group under pandemic conditions? What’s that been like?

Muscles Monty: January 2020 was our first show, so that gave us a lot of amazing leeway before the pandemic started. We started with the intent of having drag shows that were a little bit larger than life and went beyond your normal Thursday night at a gay bar. The unfortunate silver lining to the pandemic is that we were able to expand on that. We all come in with amazing talents that go beyond the drag stage. Sweaty is a phenomenal animator, Senerio is a phenomenal musician, Richard is a phenomenal graphic designer—and I’m a good help with all of that, I guess [laughs]. The pandemic allowed us to grow into what we’ve become now, unfortunately, but fortunately.

Sweaty Eddie: I’ve always been interested in combining multimedia forms with live performance. When I individually started doing drag, I was interacting with video and things like that, but that’s hard to sustain from venue to venue. Having time to work on things remotely forced us to work collaboratively in a way that really utilized what everyone’s capabilities are.

It also allowed people to be a part of what we were doing whether watching from afar or participating from afar, and we curated it into this cohesive experience. Our first show during quarantine was Cake Night Show, and it incorporated some specific moments that were filmed for the show as well as individual people from our network sending in digital pieces. It allowed us to be a bit more expansive than something we would have done for an in-person show.