Calabash Tea and Tonic Is Working to Decolonize Your Drinks

Sunyatta Amen has given herself some playful titles. Depending on the day, she’s the tea-E-O or head witch-in-charge at Calabash Tea and Tonic. But her mission behind the DC-based company is serious: to return modern people to indigenous ways of healing and decolonize the way people think about their drinks.

As a fifth-generation master herbalist, Amen opened Calabash in 2015 to impart knowledge she learned through her Syrian-Jamaican and Cuban roots. Originally from New York, Amen grew up behind the counter of her dad’s Harlem stores, Pyramid Tea and Herbal, just a few doors down from the Apollo Theater. A child of two islands, Manhattan and Jamaica, she was raised vegan and then returned to that lifestyle later in life.

“My path to being an herbalist and healer in general has everything to do with my initial reluctance as a young person to learn those things,” she says. “Now I see it and we’ve created an entire business out of it.”

Calabash sells teas, spices, tonics, and light vegan food and (depending on COVID protocols) hosts events like art shows and tarot card readings. Through her business, Amen is aiming to flip the script of crunchy hippie health food stores and, instead, center the rich history of veganism and healing back onto Black and brown communities.

After opening a second Calabash location in Brookland on Juneteenth this year, also the anniversary of the flagship shop, Amen is well on her way to cementing that legacy through her work of decolonizing people’s tongues, using food and drink recipes passed down through previous generations.

“Let’s flip the script on our language from ‘That’s so spicy or whoa! That’s so bitter!’ into ‘This is a new but ancestravel for me,” she says. “Tastes like I need that healing in my life.”