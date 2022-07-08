Why We Should Be Paying Attention to California Brandy

When most people think of brandy, one of two images tends to come to mind: lush, high-end iterations produced in southwestern France, or bottom-shelf offerings that often serve as the pilfered introduction to the wine distillate. It’s a spirit that’s thought to be either too expensive or too cheap, reserved for slow-sipping gentlemen alongside cigars or college kids who don’t mind booze that burns on the way down.

But outside of those narrow definitions exists a worthwhile third option. Home to award-winning wine regions like Napa and Sonoma Valley, California has a long history of brandy production dating back to before it gained its statehood.

“If California had an official spirit, it would be brandy,” declares Ryan Herzog, Tasting Room Lead at California Brandy House, the first stand-alone tasting room dedicated to California brandy, located in Downtown Napa. “It’s been produced here for over 300 years and almost every mission in California grew grapes to make wine and brandy. We have some of the best soil and best agriculture in the world, which translates to some of the best grapes.”