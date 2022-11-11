This Cannabis-Infused Matcha Tea Latte Is an Ode to Humboldt County

California may bring sunshine and palm trees to mind, but Northern California’s rugged coastline conjures cool ocean fog rolling inland every morning, emanating through old growth redwood forests up to the mountains of Humboldt County. It’s here where sungrown cannabis farms dot the landscape of sprawling pine forests.

My twist on the classic London Fog tea drink—inspired by those misty forests and famed cannabis growing region—swaps earl grey for matcha tea. When the steamed, cannabis-infused milk swirls into the green tea and resembles those low-hanging clouds that drift across the treeline. As you sip the creamy tea, sweetened with vanilla brown sugar to balance the herb, you’re transported to a pine-covered forest floor.

Rather than making infused tea via traditional cannabis buds and butter, this matcha tea latte is made with cannabis-infused milk and fan leaves—the large, seven-pointed leaves that cover cannabis plants. Are cannabis fan leaves tasty to eat on their own? Yes and no. It tastes like spicy grass. These fan leaves contain cannabinoid acids, vitamins, and antioxidants including folate, iron, calcium, vitamin K, and vitamin C. The fan leaves won’t contribute to the high, but you do get the benefits of cannabinoids in their raw form. Either fresh or dried cannabis fan leaves make a lovely tea but the flavor will differ, similar to mint tea made with fresh herbs compared to dried herb tea bags.

Matcha contains caffeine, though generally less than a cup of coffee or black tea. The combination of THC and caffeine, colloquially known as a hippie speedball, purportedly makes drinkers feel more focused and alert. The combination feels great because THC and caffeine both trigger the release of dopamine, and in low doses can magnify the feelings of motivation, alertness, focus, and happiness that come with dopamine.

Whether you’re looking for a flavorful alternative to coffee or a special something to sip on a foggy, obligation-free Saturday, here’s how to make a Humboldt Fog Tea Latte.