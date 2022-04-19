How Cannabis Queen Shea Couleé Is Branching Out

What would you say those creative developments have been like?

I would say a lot of songwriting. Also trying to expand branding opportunities and going into areas that we don’t see drag queens as much: like releasing a beer with Goose Island. I was the first drag queen to enter into the beer space. I released a soap called 100k Bar and a whipped shea body butter called Slay Butter and have been putting a lot of energy into sustainable, ethical, natural skincare. [The pandemic] gave me a chance to look at all the things that I enjoy that don’t require being in a club.

I guess that brings us to your line of cannabis drinks with Green Monké. What drew you to that?

I feel like a lot of us were drinking a bit heavily at the beginning of the pandemic. We didn’t know what was going on, we had a lot of free time. Once I started to look for alternative ways to relax and decompress that didn’t necessarily involve a hangover the next day, that’s when I really got into cannabis drinks.

Once the conversation started with Green Monké, I thought it was a great activation because not only was it a product that I personally enjoy, but we had the component of our campaign where we were giving back to help support Black entrepreneurs in the cannabis space. We understand that there’s such an imbalance between Black-owned cannabis businesses and the bigger, more corporatized businesses.