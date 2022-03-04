Make These Famous Caribbean Hotel Drinks to Pretend You’re on Vacation

One of my favorite things about rum is its diversity. Many traditional rum cocktails can be traced back to local drinking traditions in the Caribbean—examples range from the Cuban hot toddy to a highball simply composed of the grapefruit soda and high-proof Jamaica rum.

But, of course, what made these cocktails talked about around the world was the influx of tourism. As the presence of Americans and Europeans grew in the Caribbean in the 1890s, so did bars that catered to their desire to enjoy drinks. Some of these companies went so far as to build hotels and grand resorts, where they could host visiting clients.

The most successful and memorable hotels had bars—and a signature cocktail—at the center of their guest experience. In an effort to stand out from competitors, each one came up with a signature serve, some of which were provided as a complimentary welcome drink at the check-in desk.

