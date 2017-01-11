Danish Scientists Cloned a Beer From the 1800s, and I Tasted It

In a secluded laboratory in Central Copenhagen, the brewmasters behind Carlsberg beer have spent the better part of a year tinkering with 130-year-old yeast, digging through archived recipes, and playing beer-gods in ways that would make Jurassic Park-era Jeff Goldblum furious and probably lead him to say "uhhh" a lot.

These tall, inexplicably beautiful Scandinavian scientists essentially pulled a full-blown Michael Crichton move and cloned a lager from 1883 -- taking a sample from one of the first "pure yeast" beers in the world (the yeast is "saccharomyces pastorianus," if you want to get annoyingly specific about it), and then following recipes and specifications from the era to recreate the brew as faithfully as possible. The end game was Re-Brew, Carlsberg's authentic recreation of a 19th-century beer, recently dug up in pristine condition from a dusty Danish basement. It was unveiled at a recent dinner at the Carlsberg Museum, held to commemorate the 140th anniversary of Carlsberg's research laboratory.