7 CBD and THC Holiday Cocktails to Spice Up the Season

CBD Mocktails

Mellow Eggnog with Mello Mind Water Soluble CBD

If you want to start with something simple, a water soluble CBD like this one can be mixed into any drink—tea; soda; eggnog; etc. The solubility means it’s going to be incorporated evenly into the drink and the effects will hit sooner than waiting for your stomach to digest. This particular ​​ formulation is made with 100% unadulterated, full-spectrum hemp extract and does have a slight herbal taste, hence the sweet, full-bodied pairing with eggnog.

Mock Mule with Jeng CBD

This ginger-lime CBD sparkler uses a hint of juniper to mimic the flavors of a traditional Moscow Mule, and it’s delicious straight. At 11 milligrams per can, it’s safe for even the newest of CBD newbies to enjoy the whole thing. If you’re in the mood for something stronger, you can always combine with vodka for a quick and tasty cocktail.

CBD Highballs with Flyers

Another ready-to-drink hemp option, this NY brand was founded by a trio of Aussie friends and cannabis enthusiasts who worked with award-winning mixologist, Ivy Mix, on each flavor of their spiked seltzers. You can’t go wrong with BKLYN Gold, their spin on a whiskey highball with notes of oak barrel, vanilla and sweet cola. Add a little rum for those extra-chilly winter nights.