7 CBD and THC Holiday Cocktails to Spice Up the Season
Merry CBD mocktail and cannabis cocktail season, y’all.
Plenty of new traditions have emerged over the past couple of years. Zoom baby showers, COVID tests before Christmas dinner, and—if you live in one of the many states establishing legal cannabis shops—infused beverages may have made their way to your bar cart. Even if you don’t, perhaps you swapped a couple beers for CBD seltzers this summer.
In any case, the selection of cannabis and hemp-derived drinkables has ballooned during 2021, and the variety of flavors and potency offer limitless mixological options for alternative holiday sips. Whether you’re aiming to host a healthier happy hour soirée or just bored of making the same drinks every weekend, these are perfect ingredients for spicing up celebrations this season. Here is a list of seven delicious CBD and THC drink ideas to spark your creativity—you take it from there.
CBD Mocktails
Mellow Eggnog with Mello Mind Water Soluble CBD
If you want to start with something simple, a water soluble CBD like this one can be mixed into any drink—tea; soda; eggnog; etc. The solubility means it’s going to be incorporated evenly into the drink and the effects will hit sooner than waiting for your stomach to digest. This particular formulation is made with 100% unadulterated, full-spectrum hemp extract and does have a slight herbal taste, hence the sweet, full-bodied pairing with eggnog.
Mock Mule with Jeng CBD
This ginger-lime CBD sparkler uses a hint of juniper to mimic the flavors of a traditional Moscow Mule, and it’s delicious straight. At 11 milligrams per can, it’s safe for even the newest of CBD newbies to enjoy the whole thing. If you’re in the mood for something stronger, you can always combine with vodka for a quick and tasty cocktail.
CBD Highballs with Flyers
Another ready-to-drink hemp option, this NY brand was founded by a trio of Aussie friends and cannabis enthusiasts who worked with award-winning mixologist, Ivy Mix, on each flavor of their spiked seltzers. You can’t go wrong with BKLYN Gold, their spin on a whiskey highball with notes of oak barrel, vanilla and sweet cola. Add a little rum for those extra-chilly winter nights.
THC Cocktails
Yuzu Elderflower Cocktail with CANN
California cannabis company CANN’s Yuzu Elderflower flavor created in collaboration with Sundae School was among the most interesting weed drink launches of the year. Mix the tart, citrusy sparkling drink with a lighter liqueur like St. Germain plus a splash of champagne or white wine, and you’ve got a fresh, uplifting party drink that delivers a bit of extra lift.
THC Spritz with Levia
This popular sugar-free THC seltzer contains only 5 milligrams THC, and while the Rasberry Lime is bomb, the holiday Pomegranate Punch is fantastic when combined with a bit of real lime juice and angostura bitters on ice. An easy, gentle high that will fade by the end of the holiday party when you need to make your way home. This one’s only available in Massachusetts, but Pabst Labs Seltzers are a similar product available in California.
Rosemary Fizz with Afterdream
Satisfy wintertime Aperol cravings by riffing on this recipe from Athena Calderone, swapping 2 ounces blood-orange juice for 1.5 ounces of cannabis-infused spirit Afterdream, plus ½ ounce of Aperol, a splash of prosecco, and a sprig of rosemary for garnish. The spirit is flavored with sumac, sorrel, lemon peel and rosemary, as well as specific terpenes to enhance the flavor and feeling of 3.5 mg THC, CBD, and Delta-8.
Something Bubbly with Magic Number
This Oregon-based brand pulled out all the stops with this live resin-infused sparkling cider, packaged in a gold foil-topped champagne bottle to boot. Each contains 60 mg THC—about 5 mg THC a glass—so it won’t end the party too soon. Truly a champagne for cannabis enthusiasts.