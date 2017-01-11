Things You Didn't Know About Chardonnay

Face it: whether you love it or hate it, there is no escaping chardonnay. Wedding? Chardonnay. Airplane? Chardonnay. Performance evaluation with your teetotaler boss? Maybe not -- nope, just kidding. Chardonnay! Before and after.

Chard often gets a bad rap as a default, generic white wine: it blew up in the '80s and '90s, expanding production exponentially and flooding the market with more than a few substandard bottlings/boxings. And while there are still plenty of crappy wines out there, chardonnay is recovering its reputation, one quality-driven bottle at a time.

But to call chardonnay confusing is an understatement. To help you demystify your wine drinking -- or at least give you something to talk about when you're seated next to your friend's weirdo aunt at a wedding -- here are eight juicy tidbits about the the world's favorite wine.