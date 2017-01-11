The Best Bargains in Craft Beer

You don't always get what you pay for at a beer shop -- sometimes, if you know what you're doing, you get more. Especially when it comes to quality. There are, in fact, world-class beers out there that sell for far less than they're worth. High-quality beers for medium-quality prices are gifts from the beer gods. But you have to know what to look for.

That's why we asked employees from some of our favorite beer stores around the country to tell us the best bargains from local, regional, and international breweries on the shelves in their stores. From 22oz bombers to affordable six-packs, these are the best deals on the racks.