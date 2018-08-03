We’ll Cheers To This Summertime Dos Equis® Cocktail

With just a little bit of summer left, it’s time to squeeze in every cocktail party, BBQ, and beach hang possible. That means breaking out the Dos Equis® Lager and whipping up some impressive drinks to share with friends. Not the best bartender? It doesn’t get much simpler (or tastier) than the Dos Equis Mint Chelada, made with muddled mint leaves, lime juice, Angostura bitters, and of course… Dos Equis® Lager. Just make sure to stock up on ice -- because seriously, everyone’s gonna want one of these.