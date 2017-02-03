There's a Stock Market-Themed Cocktail Bar in Hong Kong

Rejoice, finance bros and Leonardo DiCaprio enthusiasts: We've found the craft cocktail bar of your dreams -- providing you're down to hop a plane to Asia, that is.

Located in Lan Kwai Fong, the financial epicenter of Hong Kong, Wolf Market derives its name from the 2013 hit film The Wolf of Wall Street. To say that the bar's aesthetic is inspired by the finance sector would be an understatement: walking into the place is like stepping into the stock market itself. Sleek LED screens display changing market conditions, but instead of "NASDAQ" you'll see familiar spirits like "VOD," "GIN," and "TEQ." The menu price of each drink is based on supply and demand, which means a specific libation becomes more or less expensive depending on its popularity throughout the night. And, in a metaphysical commentary on the economic reality of the world, there's always a point in the night where "the market crashes" and sends the prices down to dirt-cheap, record lows.