Chipotle's Testing Craft Beer & Cocktails... and They're Actually Good

The booze options available at a majority of the 2,000+ Chipotle locations in the USA are just like that ladies clothing store in the mall: limited. There are margaritas on the rocks and some beer. But that could be changing sometime in the near future, as a single Denver, CO location is rolling out a slew of boozy (and non-boozy!) drink options that may one day make your Chipotle visits a little more fun. We're talking about custom-made beers from legit craft brewers and cocktails that go beyond the marg.

Why is this a big deal here? Historically, the company changes its menu as often as cicadas come out of hiding -- as in, seemingly once every 13-17 years. Over its 20+ years in business, the big changes were adding Patrón margaritas and the Sofritas protein. But not much else. Until now.