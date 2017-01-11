What the Cigar City Sale Means for Beer Drinkers

Like a single guy who's finally decided to sell all his comic-book memorabilia and move in with his girlfriend, the craft beer world is experiencing a fair amount of consolidation these days. Way back in April 2015, we told you about Goose Island, Red Hook, and Elysian getting snapped up by a macrobrewer. And it just happened again with the crown jewel of Florida's craft scene -- Cigar City was purchased by the same investment group that owns a majority stake of Colorado's Oskar Blues.

To find out what this all means, we spoke to our beer writer friends to get their assessment of the impact it'll have on Cigar City, and craft beer in general.