Drink This Cocktail to Celebrate Sagittarius Season

The sun moves into the sign of the archer on Monday, November 22, kicking off Thanksgiving week hand in hand with the moon in nurturing Cancer for a welcome emotional cleanse following the lunar eclipse of the 19. Mercury will join the sun in Sagittarius on November 24, setting the stage for lighthearted optimism and sparklingly witty conversation at your holiday table. This is the vibe we’re aiming to maintain through the end of the year.

It’s party time! Holiday party time. And gregarious, spontaneous Sagittarius comes around right on time every year to give us a boost of fire energy and social cheer.

As the mutable fire sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius inspires adaptability and strong connection to instinct, intuition, and magick—and this Cinnamon Hot Toddy is the perfect way to entice these traits to step out of the cold and into your heart.

Cloves do double duty here, clearing the energy and infusing it with an air of abundance. Lemon helps us to see clearly through any old patterns and honey brings the eternal sweetness of the universe to the mix while cinnamon activates and accelerates our personal magick. You’re all set to will the perfect party into existence.

While you sip the drink, the clove and cinnamon flavors get stronger, so it gets even tastier as the night wanes. If you prefer a sweeter drink, by all means, add a little extra honey. If you like it sour, squeeze in some more lemon juice. Shoot, you could even use apple cider or chai tea instead of water. It’s your world, do what you want. I believe that’s the official Sagittarian mantra, after all.