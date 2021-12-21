Drink This Cocktail to Celebrate Capricorn Season
This citrus and celery cocktail will boost your mind and immune system.
Capricorn season breezes in with the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, offering us our annual big reset moment. Winter Solstice is a chance to look deep within, to find the meaning in all that has transpired over the previous year and see what it is that we want to begin to shed light on. Then, the Capricorn sun gives us the grounded vision and tenacity to do something about it.
As you make your way through the holiday season, notice what makes you feel energized and what makes you feel dragged down. Take notes on people, places, thoughts, words, songs—anything that gives you a strong reaction. Then use this information to set goals that are not only lofty, but realistic and in alignment with what you truly desire in life.
To help give you some clarity, joy, and sharp thinking, we’ve got a mixed citrus cocktail to boost your mind and your immune system (we need you to be healthy to tackle the year ahead). This surprisingly refreshing cocktail has no sugar, other than what’s naturally occurring in the
fruit. What a way to celebrate the height of citrus season. And, no, you don’t have to add the celery juice, but it works, and it’s a great way to get your greens.
Grapefruit brings mental clarity and invigoration, orange adds some sweetness and joy, and celery sharpens the intellect. You’ll be as psyched as you are set to take on the challenges of the coming year!
New Year, Same Me
Ingredients:
• 4 ounces freshly squeezed mandarin or tangerine juice
• 2 ounces freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
• 2 ounces freshly squeezed blood orange juice
• 1 ounce celery juice
• 2 ounces mezcal or tequila
• 1 celery rib and an orange wheel, for garnish
Directions:
Combine the mandarin, grapefruit, blood orange and celery juices, plus the mezcal or tequila in a highball glass. Add ice and stir. Garnish with the celery rib and orange wheel.
Courtney McBroom is a chef, food writer, and the founder of Ruined Table. She is a native Texan, a New Yorker at heart, and she currently lives in Los Angeles (which she loves very much).