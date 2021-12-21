Drink This Cocktail to Celebrate Capricorn Season

Capricorn season breezes in with the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, offering us our annual big reset moment. Winter Solstice is a chance to look deep within, to find the meaning in all that has transpired over the previous year and see what it is that we want to begin to shed light on. Then, the Capricorn sun gives us the grounded vision and tenacity to do something about it.

As you make your way through the holiday season, notice what makes you feel energized and what makes you feel dragged down. Take notes on people, places, thoughts, words, songs—anything that gives you a strong reaction. Then use this information to set goals that are not only lofty, but realistic and in alignment with what you truly desire in life.