Wait, Why Was There $55 Million Worth of Cocaine in a Coca-Cola Factory?

Ah, France, a land where the wine flows like LaCroix, baguettes come in vending machines, and Coca-Cola employees seem to have taken a decidedly old-school approach to their soda production.

You probably know that Coke used to contain actual cocaine in its original formula. It's pretty suspicious then that this August, officials discovered a €50 million stockpile of nose candy in a French Coca-Cola factory in Signes, a village in Southern France, after tracing a slew of drug bags from an orange juice shipment in South America. That would be about 370kg. So, almost as much cocaine as one night at Studio 54 with Rick James. It's one of the biggest drug busts on French soil.