Cocktail Kits That Make Holiday Hosting and Gifting Easy

There are no real rules when it comes to drinking during the holidays. You want to add Baileys to your hot cocoa? By all means. Craving margaritas in the middle of winter? There is no real time frame for enjoying the blissful combination of salty, sour, and sweet. Whatever the case, it sometimes feels challenging to keep the bar cart stocked or gather all the ingredients for a holiday party’s signature cocktail. Enter cocktail kits. Whether you’re a margarita fanatic, in need of Bloody Marys for Christmas morning, or just want a zero-proof drink that’s a bit more complex than your average soda or sparkling water, these pre-assembled drink kits are perfect for your next holiday soirée. And if you’re not the one hosting said festivities, they also make thoughtful gifts for any cocktail enthusiast.

Twisted Alchemy Ultimate Holiday Margarita Kit Price: $99 If you’re hosting a holiday party and don’t want to juice a bunch of fruit, opt for Twisted Alchemy instead. Their ultimate margarita kit—which comes with a jigger, cocktail shaker, and dried oranges for garnish—includes cold-pressed juices from pomegranates, blood oranges, Valenica oranges, Persian limes, and grapefruits. There’s also a selection of three rimmers, both salty and sweet, and a cooler bag to keep everything chilled on the go. If margaritas aren’t your thing, or you’re not in need of a shaker, there’s a kit for palomas, tiki drinks, as well as a la carte bottles for customizing your cocktails. Harry & David Bloody Mary Kit and Garnishes Price: $59.99 Christmas morning will not be complete without a Bloody Mary. This kit, from Harry & David, provides the recipient with a bloody mary mix, dill pickle–flavored hot sauce, garlic dill cornichons, pitted green olives, and a chili lime seasoning for rimming. Set up a Bloody Mary bar so everyone can include their favorite garnish. Candela Mamajuana’s Coquito Kit Price: $64.99 Although we have an excellent vegan coquito recipe published on Thrillist, we also understand not everyone wants to gather the ingredients and make their own coconut condensed milk from scratch. Fret not: Candela has an equally worthy coquito kit that will make any holiday gathering merry. In it, find a bottle of Candela spiced rum; a can each of condensed milk, coconut milk, coconut cream, and evaporated milk; and four swirly holiday-themed shot glasses. Simply add all the canned goods and rum to a blender and serve the ultimate tropical holiday drink.

Ghia Cocktail Box Price: $95 As far as non-alcoholic aperitifs go, Ghia has always been one of our favorites. The complex flavors—from bitter orange peel to herbaceous rosemary and fragrant elderflower—make this a completely adaptable addition to any bar cart. The cocktail box comes with a full-sized bottle of Ghia’s delightful elixir, as well as a pour spot, two adorable hand-blown glass stirrers, holiday coasters, and a charming glass developed in partnership with eclectic houseware designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen. Spiced Apple Mule Cocktail Kit from Palisades Canyon Price: $77 For those desperately clingy to the fall vibes as we slide into winter, this spiced apple mule kit from Palisades Canyon can help. In each box is a bottle of spiced apple cocktail syrup, ginger beer, spiced apple pie caramels, dried apple slices for garnish, a classic moscow mule mug, and salted roasted pecans. When it comes to gift-giving, cocktails and snacks make for the ideal combination. Casamigos Cocktail Gift Set Price: $56.95 Of all the celebrity-owned tequila brands out there, George Clooney’s Casamigos is our definitive top pick. This gift set, carried exclusively at Williams Sonoma, contains two mixers (blackberry basil smash and signature margarita) and two salt rims (salty sweet orange and pink Himalayan salt). Pair this box with a bottle of Casamigos tequila or mezcal for every margarita lover’s dream gift.

