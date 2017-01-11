Cocktail Delivery Subscriptions Are Now a Thing & They Are Amazing

Cocktail Courier's self-guided options are completely customizable

What's in it: Everything you need to make a single batch of cocktails, including a detailed recipe card, fruits, syrups, bitters, juices, tinctures, sodas, garnishes, liqueurs, and mid-sized bottles of liquor (national brands)

How it works: At Cocktail Courier, subscribers can pick from a variety of delivery times and frequencies (weekly, bi-monthly, monthly), state their preferred liquors, or just go a la carte. Subscriptions are $39.99 per box (as opposed to per month, hence the multiple delivery options), while single kits range in price depending on what's inside. The recipes err on the side of classics-with-a-twist (think: Almond Joyful Old Fashioned, Pineapple Rose Collins), each designed by a prominent bartender to yield four to 12 servings. Base liquors generally fall somewhere between 375ml and 750ml, perishables are always along for the ride, and bar tools are also available as add-ons in case your stash is lacking. You can even buy one-off cocktail kits by the number of individual drinks you want! These guys have truly thought of everything.