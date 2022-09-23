3 S’mores Cocktail Recipes Perfect for Sharing Around a Campfire

After the weather turns chilly, gathering outside is only possible with the help of a warm fire. Of course, you can’t have a roaring campfire without some s’mores, too. But because we’re all grown-ups here, we’re advocating for nixing the traditional snack for s’mores-themed cocktails instead. With the help of Bailey’s S’mores, mixing an indulgent cocktail to sip while you warm up by the fire is especially easy, no matter the setting. Here are three of our favorites:

For the campfire after a hike Could you spend a day in the woods and not finish the evening around a campfire? Sure. Would you want to? Absolutely not. There’s something about gathering around a campfire that’s just integral to the entire “getting back to nature” experience. When it comes to the drinks, pack light: this shot is poured right in the marshmallow, so there are no glasses required. (Plus, “leaving no trace” is easy when the whole drink is edible.) S’mores Shot

INGREDIENTS: 1 ounce Bailey’s S’mores

1 jumbo marshmallow

Melted chocolate

Crumbled graham crackers (to garnish) Toast marshmallow lightly. Indent the toasted marshmallow or pull out the center. Dip the toasted marshmallow in melted chocolate, then pour Bailey’s S’mores in the center. Garnish with crumbled graham crackers and serve.

For a backyard fire pit Those with backyard fire pits know the best time to gather around them is actually in the fall: the weather is chilly, the bugs have disappeared, and there’s no threat of a sudden thunderstorm putting a damper on things. With the sun setting earlier, though, you might need a little extra warmth to hang out late into the evening, which is where this cocktail comes in. S'mores Hot Chocolate

INGREDIENTS: 3 ounces Bailey’s S’mores

2 ounces hot chocolate

Grated chocolate and marshmallows, to garnish Prepare hot chocolate according to package directions. Mix Baileys S’mores into hot chocolate in a mug, then add marshmallows and chocolate pieces to garnish.