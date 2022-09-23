3 S’mores Cocktail Recipes Perfect for Sharing Around a Campfire
Fireside sipping for chillier weather.
After the weather turns chilly, gathering outside is only possible with the help of a warm fire. Of course, you can’t have a roaring campfire without some s’mores, too. But because we’re all grown-ups here, we’re advocating for nixing the traditional snack for s’mores-themed cocktails instead. With the help of Bailey’s S’mores, mixing an indulgent cocktail to sip while you warm up by the fire is especially easy, no matter the setting. Here are three of our favorites:
For the campfire after a hike
Could you spend a day in the woods and not finish the evening around a campfire? Sure. Would you want to? Absolutely not. There’s something about gathering around a campfire that’s just integral to the entire “getting back to nature” experience. When it comes to the drinks, pack light: this shot is poured right in the marshmallow, so there are no glasses required. (Plus, “leaving no trace” is easy when the whole drink is edible.)
S’mores Shot
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 ounce Bailey’s S’mores
- 1 jumbo marshmallow
- Melted chocolate
- Crumbled graham crackers (to garnish)
Toast marshmallow lightly. Indent the toasted marshmallow or pull out the center. Dip the toasted marshmallow in melted chocolate, then pour Bailey’s S’mores in the center. Garnish with crumbled graham crackers and serve.
For a backyard fire pit
Those with backyard fire pits know the best time to gather around them is actually in the fall: the weather is chilly, the bugs have disappeared, and there’s no threat of a sudden thunderstorm putting a damper on things. With the sun setting earlier, though, you might need a little extra warmth to hang out late into the evening, which is where this cocktail comes in.
S'mores Hot Chocolate
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 ounces Bailey’s S’mores
- 2 ounces hot chocolate
- Grated chocolate and marshmallows, to garnish
Prepare hot chocolate according to package directions. Mix Baileys S’mores into hot chocolate in a mug, then add marshmallows and chocolate pieces to garnish.
For the apres-ski warm-up
After a summer of dirty martinis, espresso martinis, big batch martinis… you may think the martini moment is over. Think again! A chocolate-y s’mores martini is the ideal pour after an early-season run down the slopes. Whether you’re warming up around the bonfire at the lodge, or cuddling up next to the fireplace at a cabin, this version of the martini will have you feeling like you’re in Aspen, no matter where you sip it.
S’mores Tini
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 ounces Bailey’s S’mores
- ½ ounce vodka
- ¾ ounce creme de cacau
- 1 ounce half and half
- 1 ounce Smucker’s Chocolate Magic Shell
- Ice
- 2 marshmallows, skewered (for garnish)
Squeeze the chocolate into the bottom of a martini glass, then roll the glass to coat about halfway up the sides of the glass. Place glass in the fridge or freezer. While chocolate hardens, combine remaining ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake for about six to eight seconds, then strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with skewered marshmallows and serve.