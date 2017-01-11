Cocktails That Need to Be Retired, According to Bartenders

"The second cocktail that needs to disappear is the Blood and Sand, which is Scotch, Cherry Heering, sweet vermouth, and orange juice served up. It was originally named after a bullfighting movie from the early 1920s. The orange juice isn't bright or acidic enough to balance the cocktail. It can be saved with different variables added to the original recipe, but by itself, it's just blah.” -- Kris Rizzato, bar manager at Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant (San Diego, CA)



Shots of Fireball

"Not a cocktail as such, but I would like to see an end to shots of Fireball. I am a fan of cinnamon and I like using that flavor in drinks, but 'cinnamon' in Fireball is so grossly manufactured that you can barely call it that. I am also annoyed by the misconception that it is even whiskey. I can make you a cinnamon-flavored whiskey shot if you ask for it, but it’s not going to have fake cinnamon in it and it will have actual whiskey." -- Nicholas Bennett, Porchlight (New York, NY)