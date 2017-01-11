4 Tequila Cocktails You Can Make on the Golf Course

Golfers everywhere are pulling their clubs out of the closet, putting on their loudest plaid sweater vests, and heading to the green. What better way to loosen up that rusty swing than with some delicious cocktails? We asked Jan Warren, bartender alumnus of Dutch Kills, Pegu Club, and PKNY -- and avid golfer with a 7.5 handicap -- to rustle up some libations with an assist from Lunazul Tequila. They require no special tools or skills, so they’re as easy to make at home as they are in a sand trap.
Buck A Hole
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Lunazul Primero
- 6 oz.ginger beer
- juice of 1/2 lime
Directions:
- Combine ingredients over ice in a clear plastic cup.
- Place top on, add straw, garnish with a Mexican flag.
- Swirl cup to stir, and enjoy.
Sand Save
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Lunazul Reposado
- 2 oz. orange juice
- 2 oz. cranberry juice
- 2 oz. Jarritos Pina (pineapple)
Directions:
- Combine ingredients over ice in a clear plastic cup.
- Place top on, add straw, swirl cup to stir.
- Serve on a used scorecard and drink.
Dog Leg
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. Lunazul Blanco
- 1 oz. orange juice
- 4 oz. Jarritos lime soda
- 1-2 lengthwise slices of fresh jalapeno
Directions:
- Combine ingredients over ice in a clear plastic cup.
- Place top on, add straw, swirl cup to stir.
- Serve on a tee box.
Juan Daly
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Lunazul Blanco
- 3 oz. iced tea
- 3 oz. lemonade
Directions:
- Combine ingredients over ice in a clear plastic cup.
- Place top on, add straw, swirl cup to stir.
- Serve on top of a freshly cut divot, and go.